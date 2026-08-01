Millennials Ditched This '70s Decor Trend — Now Gen Z Is Bringing The Vintage Style Back
If you're tired of the decor ideas spewing from trend forecasters and algorithms, try snagging a few tried and true tips from the style icon who never misses: your granny. Doilies, chintz, and macrame are but a few grandma chic features making the rounds in homes today, and there's no sign of these old-school accents slowing down. Case in point? The return of the iconic plate wall, nana's revered statement that millennials probably scoffed at back in the day. Now, she's getting the last laugh.
Today, designers and Gen-Z are opting for a lived-in aesthetic with personality, which is why nostalgic elements like this feel so alluring. Design trends show that Gen-Z is all about embracing whimsy, with plate walls perfect for the cottagecore aesthetic popular among this generation. "This trend fell out after the '70s but has been making a comeback," interior designer Lucy Harrison told The Spruce regarding the return of the plate wall trend. "I think it came back when the fashion trend of grandpa-chic made its way in."
Plus, the look is entirely up to you: Plate wall ideas are bespoke accents that allow you to curate a meaningful aesthetic that you won't find in any other home. Even better, your local second-hand shop has plenty of gorgeous finds up for grabs at reasonable prices to help you create the look of your dreams. And, perhaps most telling of all, the style offers a sense of protection, according to Lena Gierasinska of Barker and Stonehouse. She told House Beautiful UK last year, "The appeal of this style lies in its ability to provide a sense of stability and familiarity in a world that can sometimes feel uncertain." This is undoubtedly appealing to Gen-Z.
Where to start a plate wall and how to style it
Back when the style emerged in 17th and 18th century Europe, plate walls gave homeowners bragging rights for featuring regal pieces from around the world. In the '60s and '70s, it was a staple of your grandparents' home. Now, plate walls are an opportunity to curate sentimental elements and do away with the expense of intricate artwork. As such, thrifting vintage plates is popular among Gen-Z, who want to bring back that granny chic look. "In all honesty, no one wants a plain white plate anymore," antiques expert Gabrielle Downie told Country Living.
Plus, they're versatile, whether you're mapping out plate racks for the dining room à la Gwyneth Paltrow in Architectural Digest, or placing a few dishes above your bedroom headboard or bathtub. Think of the plates as an opportunity to placate the rigidity of straight lines and tight spaces, no matter where they are in the house. Yes, that means you should be putting them in unpredictable spots, despite what your instincts might've led you to believe.
Once you've thrifted a few plates to hang on the wall and found a good location, keep a few style tips in mind as your DIY gets underway: Pick items that tell a story and serve as a talking point for you and your guests. Don't be afraid to add some white space to your wall gathering as you mix and match textures, colors, and styles so as not to appear too cluttered. You can also mix old and new, hand-painted patterns and fun text — whatever your heart desires. Don't forget to snag a few plate hangers for the wall on Amazon, too.