Millennials Ditched This '70s Decor Trend — Now Gen Z Is Bringing The Vintage Style Back

If you're tired of the decor ideas spewing from trend forecasters and algorithms, try snagging a few tried and true tips from the style icon who never misses: your granny. Doilies, chintz, and macrame are but a few grandma chic features making the rounds in homes today, and there's no sign of these old-school accents slowing down. Case in point? The return of the iconic plate wall, nana's revered statement that millennials probably scoffed at back in the day. Now, she's getting the last laugh.

Today, designers and Gen-Z are opting for a lived-in aesthetic with personality, which is why nostalgic elements like this feel so alluring. Design trends show that Gen-Z is all about embracing whimsy, with plate walls perfect for the cottagecore aesthetic popular among this generation. "This trend fell out after the '70s but has been making a comeback," interior designer Lucy Harrison told The Spruce regarding the return of the plate wall trend. "I think it came back when the fashion trend of grandpa-chic made its way in."

Plus, the look is entirely up to you: Plate wall ideas are bespoke accents that allow you to curate a meaningful aesthetic that you won't find in any other home. Even better, your local second-hand shop has plenty of gorgeous finds up for grabs at reasonable prices to help you create the look of your dreams. And, perhaps most telling of all, the style offers a sense of protection, according to Lena Gierasinska of Barker and Stonehouse. She told House Beautiful UK last year, "The appeal of this style lies in its ability to provide a sense of stability and familiarity in a world that can sometimes feel uncertain." This is undoubtedly appealing to Gen-Z.