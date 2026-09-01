She Turns An Old Plastic Bucket Into A Cute Storage Basket With A Clever DIY

Many people have encountered a Danish cookie tin repurposed to hold sewing supplies, but there's a whole world of food containers just waiting to serve in a new capacity once you finish the last morsel. YouTube creator @cameliadiycraft thinks outside the tub by creating an adorable storage basket from an empty plastic bucket — the kind that might hold a gallon of ice cream — using chic fabric coverings and string for added visual interest. It's a savvy way to reuse an old plastic container that's as beautiful as it is budget-friendly. Best of all it's easy to make, but looks carefully crafted — making it an excellent DIY as a gift and for aesthetic home organization alike.

You only need a handful of inexpensive materials to recreate the look, starting with a clean, empty cylindrical plastic bucket or tub — one with tapered sides will have a little more character. You'll also want to gather hot glue, fabric, cardboard, twine, and thick rope for the handles. Beyond keeping another plastic container out of the trash, the beauty of this DIY is how easily you can reuse old clothes, fabric scraps, or other remnants to adorn the exterior and interior. A word of caution: Studies have shown there are possible risks of recycled plastic containers leaching chemicals or microplastics into food (more so if the plastics are heated). If this is a concern, wrap food separately or line your container with a food-safe material if you're using your new basket to store snacks or other goodies.