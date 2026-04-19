23 Stunning Ways To Turn Old Clothing Into Upcycled Decor

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Old clothes are a common find at home, in thrift stores, and landfills. According to a 2023 Fashion Transparency Index by Fashion Revolution, there are so many clothes in landfills that piles of them are visible from space. With so many clothes on the planet, it's just right to start looking for alternative things to do with old wears. Instead of donating or tossing your clothes, consider repurposing them on your own terms as home decor.

There are many ways to creatively transform old clothes into upcycled decorations that are stylish and customized for a house. Dresses, jeans, skirts, sweaters, T-shirts, and even accessories can be repurposed into stylish accents. Create anything from a shabby-chic garland made of T-shirts to charming vase covers made from old sweater sleeves. There are also multiple ideas to create one-of-a-kind artworks for any room. While some of these projects require basic sewing skills, there are also many you can do with just a pair of scissors and glue. You can use your own old clothing or go thrifting to find the garments needed to complete these projects.