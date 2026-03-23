Upcycle An Old Sweater Into Gorgeous Decor With This Creative DIY
As the season changes, it's often the perfect time to go through a closet and do some purging. Just don't get rid of your old sweaters! Not just for wearing, sweaters can actually dress up plain flower vases in the cutest way. Do you have a sweater with a big hole, or one you spilled gravy on during the holiday season? Simply set them aside while you're trying to organize your clothing. You'll only be using the sleeves for this DIY, using them to cover the vase, so a few imperfections won't make a difference if they're on the front.
There's no question that colorful flowers can instantly bring a dinner table to life. And when you pair them with a gorgeous vase, it's like icing on the cake. You just need a sweater, scissors, and glue if you want to make a boring vase look high end. Dig out an old one from a cabinet, or grab a Clear Glass Cylinder Vase from Dollar Tree. If you don't have a vase or a sweater, going to a thrift store would definitely be a one-stop shop for both items.
Although it's a project that's excellent for winter decorating, the type of sweater you use can change up the look. Fabrics that are lovely shades of pink, blue, or green could help elevate a bouquet of springtime flowers. Choose a thicker sweater material for your vase when it's frigid outside, and a lightweight one during the warmer months. The DIY can be used year-round with a few creative adjustments. Any time you update your wardrobe, do the same with your vase covers.
Give your vase a stylish upgrade with an old sweater
This project will work for vases of various shapes and sizes. It is important, though, that it's able to fit inside the sleeve. If not, you might be able to utilize the sweater's turtleneck instead. First off, decide whether you want the cuff to be at the vase's opening or at its bottom. This will help you determine which way to slide it in. Push your vase through the sleeve's opening until it's fully covered. Cut the material in a straight line above where it ends.
If the cut end is at the top of the vase, fold it over neatly to make it look complete. But if it's at the bottom, you can glue the excess material to the underside of the glass. The fabric could also just cover the bottom portion of the vase. To add to the look, tie on a pretty piece of twine, lace, or attach buttons. It'll finally be ready to use! Keep in mind that a floral-pattern sweater could blend with adorable spring decor. On the other hand, a cream-colored material would give off those wintry vibes.
You can now fill your sweater-covered vase with flowers. Use fresh blooms to help brighten up a space, or set a small bouquet of dried ones inside. Greenery or branches could also be a charming alternative. Since you have two sleeves, create matching vase covers so they can help boost a tablescape. But, by repurposing multiple sweaters, each of your vases will have their own fashionable look.