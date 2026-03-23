Upcycle An Old Sweater Into Gorgeous Decor With This Creative DIY

As the season changes, it's often the perfect time to go through a closet and do some purging. Just don't get rid of your old sweaters! Not just for wearing, sweaters can actually dress up plain flower vases in the cutest way. Do you have a sweater with a big hole, or one you spilled gravy on during the holiday season? Simply set them aside while you're trying to organize your clothing. You'll only be using the sleeves for this DIY, using them to cover the vase, so a few imperfections won't make a difference if they're on the front.

There's no question that colorful flowers can instantly bring a dinner table to life. And when you pair them with a gorgeous vase, it's like icing on the cake. You just need a sweater, scissors, and glue if you want to make a boring vase look high end. Dig out an old one from a cabinet, or grab a Clear Glass Cylinder Vase from Dollar Tree. If you don't have a vase or a sweater, going to a thrift store would definitely be a one-stop shop for both items.

Although it's a project that's excellent for winter decorating, the type of sweater you use can change up the look. Fabrics that are lovely shades of pink, blue, or green could help elevate a bouquet of springtime flowers. Choose a thicker sweater material for your vase when it's frigid outside, and a lightweight one during the warmer months. The DIY can be used year-round with a few creative adjustments. Any time you update your wardrobe, do the same with your vase covers.