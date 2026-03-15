Joanna Gaines' Tried-And-True Hosting Tip Instantly Brings Any Dinner Table To Life

Having guests in your home can be so fun — and also stressful. If you want to impress them, there are a few simple things you can do. You can DIY welcome baskets for overnight guests, but what if those aren't enough, or they're only staying for dinner? A centerpiece is a fantastic way to dress up your table, and Joanna Gaines has an excellent recommendation.

"The first step is creating this garden bouquet that will be in the center of the table," Joanna Gaines told The Kitchn. Start with fresh flowers to brighten up your table and liven up the space. These flowers form the bulk of the centerpiece, with extra decor added to compliment them. If you have a garden or even just some opportunistic flowers popping up in your yard, that's a perfect source for your centerpiece. However, there's no need to worry if you don't have any flowers, or even if you don't have a yard at all.

While picking flowers from your yard is easy and free, you can also use store-bought flowers. There may be areas nearby that you're allowed to take flowers from as well, but be sure you have permission to take them. For example, you can pick a few flowers if you're on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, but not from national parks. Some states even allow you to take flowers from the sides of highways, but it can be dangerous to stop and pick them. Alternatively, you can make paper flowers or find vintage silk flowers to make a DIY spring floral centerpiece.