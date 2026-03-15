Joanna Gaines' Tried-And-True Hosting Tip Instantly Brings Any Dinner Table To Life
Having guests in your home can be so fun — and also stressful. If you want to impress them, there are a few simple things you can do. You can DIY welcome baskets for overnight guests, but what if those aren't enough, or they're only staying for dinner? A centerpiece is a fantastic way to dress up your table, and Joanna Gaines has an excellent recommendation.
"The first step is creating this garden bouquet that will be in the center of the table," Joanna Gaines told The Kitchn. Start with fresh flowers to brighten up your table and liven up the space. These flowers form the bulk of the centerpiece, with extra decor added to compliment them. If you have a garden or even just some opportunistic flowers popping up in your yard, that's a perfect source for your centerpiece. However, there's no need to worry if you don't have any flowers, or even if you don't have a yard at all.
While picking flowers from your yard is easy and free, you can also use store-bought flowers. There may be areas nearby that you're allowed to take flowers from as well, but be sure you have permission to take them. For example, you can pick a few flowers if you're on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management, but not from national parks. Some states even allow you to take flowers from the sides of highways, but it can be dangerous to stop and pick them. Alternatively, you can make paper flowers or find vintage silk flowers to make a DIY spring floral centerpiece.
Putting your centerpiece together
Start by picking a watertight vase that matches the color and style of your arrangement. If you don't have a specific color palette, pick a neutral color like white, black, brown, or clear glass for your vase. If you'd rather theme your centerpiece around a certain color scheme, be sure to include the vase in your plan. Taller, thinner vases have a dramatic look, but they can be more difficult to arrange in. Plus, you'll need to either use flowers with longer stems or add something to the bottom of the vase for your flowers to stand on. On the other hand, vases that are wide and short will look awkward if you don't have enough flowers to fill them or have flowers with longer stems. When it comes to arranging your flowers, don't stress about making them look professional. If you want to work with specific colors, consider using some summer flower arrangement ideas as a starting point.
After you've picked your flowers and vase, you can fill in the extra details. These additional elements help fill out the centerpiece, taking it from a nice floral bouquet to a stunning display. If you're low on space, consider decorating the vase itself or adding extra elements to the bouquet. Natural picks, like stems of berries, pinecones, tiny faux birds, or decorative rocks (if your vase is clear) will give it a cohesive theme, and tying a ribbon around the vase is a nice touch. If you have a little more room, you can add other decor around the flowers. Joanna Gaines uses candles, which are great for a quiet, intimate feeling. Depending on the occasion, you could also use garlands, flower petals, themed mini standees, lights, or potpourri.