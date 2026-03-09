Make Your Guests Feel Special With This Easy DIY Welcome Basket Idea

Now, it's time to actually fill your basket. So much of hosting is about anticipating your guests' needs and wants, so you should take a few minutes to consider the person's preferences, common habits, and favorite things. Start the basket with the necessities that you likely would have already laid out, like throw blankets, guest towels, and a washcloth. Here, you should consider how many people are staying and how long to determine how many towels you need.

Next, think about the items that the person might have forgotten to pack. This can include toiletries like shampoo, toothpaste, and sunscreen, essentials like a phone charger, or even small accessories like cozy socks. Facial tissues and medical items like Bandages, feminine hygiene products, and ibuprofen can also be good additions.

Finally, it's time for the fun stuff that you'll cater to each guest. Water is great to include across the board, but you can also add in a few beverages that the person likes, like soda, juice, wine, or beer. Just make sure you don't put anything in the basket that needs to be refrigerated. The same goes for the snacks — quick bites like chips, candy, and granola bars are great for this purpose and will give your guest something to nibble on if they want a midnight snack or early breakfast. Finish off with something that feels extra personal to the guest or the trip, whether that's a small note, a candle in their favorite scent, a cute sleep mask, their go-to lip balm, a book they might like, or a guide to the city you're about to explore. Now that you're done with the welcome basket, all that's left is a bit of scurryfunge to quickly clean before your guests arrive!