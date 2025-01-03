A key mistake people make when during a scurryfunge is failing to prepare well in the first place. While it's ideal to keep your home as clean as possible at all times, the next best thing is to be ready to scramble. Consider keeping a caddy around that's filled with cleaning supplies and use it any time you discover guests are on the way. Be sure to have some all-purpose cleaner so you don't have to switch too often while cleaning. It's also a good idea to invest in a robot vacuum. Then, you can turn it on as soon as you know guests are on the way — while you proceed to handle other tasks.

In addition to failing to prepare, another mistake is not realizing the importance of smell. Scent can have a big impact on how clean a guest perceives your home to be, so use this to your advantage if you don't have the chance to do a more thorough cleaning job. When a guest is on the way, open a window to let some fresh air in and consider turning on the air conditioner to improve air circulation. It can also be worth using an air freshener and an essential oil diffuser to scent your home. Another great trick is to simply add an essential oil or vinegar to a cotton ball and then quickly dab it on various surfaces around your home, especially in rooms where a guest will be spending time. Doing so can introduce these smells to an area and can make it seem like you spent more time cleaning your home than you actually did.