The Dollar Tree Kitchen Find People Are Repurposing For Adorable Spring Decor

With spring right around the corner, you may be starting to think of ways to decorate your space with bright colors and cute florals for the new season, and this Dollar Tree DIY makes stunning wall art on a budget. Dollar Tree's paper plates are a surprisingly useful craft find, and you can repurpose them to make flower wall art that's perfect for spring.

Using different-sized paper plates in different hues will help add dimension as you create your flower shapes from the plates, and you might choose vibrant colors or pastel shades that have an Easter decor vibe. Dollar Tree has tons of paper plate options to choose from, and the lime green paper plates at $1.25 per 30-pack are a perfect color for springtime, as well as these pastel pink plates.

With these adorable spring decorations, you might arrange a display around a doorway to form a playful archway. Not only is this DIY fun for seasonal decor, but it could also be the DIY floral wall hanging every party should have, since it's well-suited for adults and children. If you want to be able to display your Dollar Tree plate flowers outside rather than inside your home, check your local store for colorful plastic party plates to use instead of paper to make your decorations waterproof. With some glue or tape, Dollar Tree plates, and a little imagination, you can mix and match colors to make a fun and beautiful floral display for spring.