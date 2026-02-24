The Dollar Tree Kitchen Find People Are Repurposing For Adorable Spring Decor
With spring right around the corner, you may be starting to think of ways to decorate your space with bright colors and cute florals for the new season, and this Dollar Tree DIY makes stunning wall art on a budget. Dollar Tree's paper plates are a surprisingly useful craft find, and you can repurpose them to make flower wall art that's perfect for spring.
Using different-sized paper plates in different hues will help add dimension as you create your flower shapes from the plates, and you might choose vibrant colors or pastel shades that have an Easter decor vibe. Dollar Tree has tons of paper plate options to choose from, and the lime green paper plates at $1.25 per 30-pack are a perfect color for springtime, as well as these pastel pink plates.
With these adorable spring decorations, you might arrange a display around a doorway to form a playful archway. Not only is this DIY fun for seasonal decor, but it could also be the DIY floral wall hanging every party should have, since it's well-suited for adults and children. If you want to be able to display your Dollar Tree plate flowers outside rather than inside your home, check your local store for colorful plastic party plates to use instead of paper to make your decorations waterproof. With some glue or tape, Dollar Tree plates, and a little imagination, you can mix and match colors to make a fun and beautiful floral display for spring.
How to make large flower decorations out of Dollar Tree paper plates
For each flower you want to make as your DIY adorable spring decor, you'll need five plates of the same size and color for the outer petals and another one in a different color for the center. To make your florals stand out a little bit more, attach an additional, smaller plate onto the center plate for extra depth, texture, and color.
Try creating different fun color patterns for an array of cute florals to hang on your wall. To attach the plates together, simply dab some glue dots, hot glue, or another adhesive onto the back of one plate's rim and overlap it onto the next plate in your design. If you're out of glue, masking tape can also put together your DIY Dollar Tree flowers. Place large pieces of tape across the back of your plates as they're laid out in the flower shape to hold everything together.
To add a cute accent to your flowers and create a slightly different floral design, cut out large leaves from green pieces of construction paper. Glue a leaf or two onto the back of each flower or in between the center and petal plates. Once you've made several flowers, place command strips or double-sided tape onto the back of each one to hang your DIY decor on the wall. Now, you can arrange your Dollar Tree floral decor however you like, creating a spring wall display.