16 Smart Ways To Repurpose An Old Scarf Around The House Instead Of Tossing It
Scarves come in many colors, patterns, and fabrics that befit all sorts of fashion styles. Fans of them may acquire a large collection over the years, resulting in a piled up heap of unworn accessories tossed aside in the deep, dark corners of their closets. If your scarves have outlived their time in fashion, you might consider upcycling them as home decor, as there are a plethora of smart ways to repurpose them for decorative and functional use around the house.
Even if your scarves seem like they've gone out of style, there are lots of once-outdated design trends that are making a comeback. That means they could serve as a chic way to show off a vintage aesthetic in your home decor. From adding them to pillows to framing them as art pieces, here are 16 innovative ways to repurpose winter neckwear in nearly every room around the house.
Wrap an old scarf into a decorative indoor wreath
To make a rustic wreath out of a cozy flannel scarf, you need very few materials. Simply tie the scarf to one side of a Floral Garden Metal Wreath Form and wrap it around until all of the wiring is hidden. Then, tie any extra end pieces into a stylish twist at the bottom, and this 5-minute project is finished. The minimalist wreath is sure to dress up your house, whether you hang it on walls or doors, or prop it against a shelf or mantel.
Add texture to a plain throw pillow
You can also use old scarves to dress up boring throw pillow cushions. Fold a scarf in half longways and wrap it around the middle of the pillow to make a decorative stripe. Then, tie the knot in the back and prop the pillow up on the sofa, a shelf, or a mantel with the front facing out. Or, you can also tie the scarf in a front bow for a chic look. Try using a fabric that is different from the throw pillow to create contrast, or choose a color that matches the original pillowcase if you want a more seamless design.
Tuck a patterned scarf into an ornate picture frame
There are plenty of creative ways to transform ordinary picture frames, including making a scarf hangable art in one. Tie the clothing accessory around the original frame photocard to make sure it stays centered. Pull the excess fabric taut to the back before closing up the frame. This method works best with thick, ornate frames, like the Pharege Vintage Bronze Picture Frame. That way, there's more space to tuck and hide the rest of the scarf.
Use a scarf as a dining table runner
Another smart way to use this accessory is to splay it across the table in a purposely rumpled manner or straight line. It makes a gorgeous table runner when paired with homemade chic dining room centerpieces. Choose the scarf fabric based on your overall interior design. Plush velvet material befits glamorous and luxurious interiors, while a fringed flannel has a more rustic vibe. Try swapping out scarves as the seasons change. For example, a brightly colored floral pattern is a great accent for springtime decor.
Hang a designer scarf as a wall art piece
Another repurposed scarf idea transforms them into elaborate wall art. Measure the neckwear's dimensions and find an acrylic frame that is slightly larger than it. Michaels' 20" x 20" Wexel Art Double Panel Clear Acrylic Floating Wall Frame is large enough to hold designer scarves with room to spare. Flatten a creased scarf before hanging it up, but be careful not to make wrinkles if it's made of delicate material.
Tie a scarf around a chair as a DIY sash
Chair sashes are common in wedding decor, but this idea also adds classic elegance to home spaces. Tie old scarves around plain, wooden dining chairs to give them a cozy touch. Drape the long fabric across the back of the chair diagonally, or tie it in a symmetrical knot in the back. If you have two or more of the same scarf, you can hang matching ones up on a set of chairs to make them uniform. Or, you can mix and match colors and patterns to give a more boho and eclectic feel.
Hang an old scarf as a creative curtain window treatment
Those who are bored of basic curtains should try out a unique window treatment like hanging a scarf. Use a pre-existing curtain rod or install a Kenney Rogers Twist & Fit No Tools Tension Curtain Rod and Perfect Order Iron Metal Curtain Clips. The scarf must be at least the length and width of a window to cover it properly. Clip the fabric edges to the curtain clips, and slide them side-to-side to filter sunlight throughout the day. Pair this idea with shades or window vinyl wrap for more privacy.
Use an old scarf as wrapping paper for gifts
Give your gifts an extra personal touch by repurposing an old scarf as wrapping paper. This is better for the environment than traditional gift wrap, since neither the old neckwear nor disposable wrapping paper are thrown out. Plus, it's easier to wrap gifts using fabric, since it doesn't rip or tear as easily. When mistakes are made, the "paper" can be unwrapped and re-tied. Learn how to wrap gifts properly using any scarf by following the steps in The Green Wrapper's YouTube tutorial.
Tie a colorful scarf into a pillowcase
In addition to accenting existing pillowcases, scarves can be repurposed as their own standalone pillowcases. Wrap an unfolded scarf around a throw pillow, securing it with a knot at the back. Set the tied side against a surface, and no one will know that a classy throw pillow is sheathed in a popular clothing accessory. Tie the excess material more carefully, like in Vanilla and Canela's YouTube video, to face the pillow knot-side out for a more unique look.
Decorate a lampshade and filter light with a wrapped scarf
There's no need to replace a lampshade if you have a spare scarf on hand. Wrap it around a lampshade and tie it in a knot or bow at the front. Choose a brightly colored design to create mood lighting, or pick a thin material to avoid impeding light. Reserve this hack for LED lamps, which give off very little heat. Halogen or incandescent light bulbs, which produce more heat, can be switched out to make this scarf trick possible. Simply replace them with an LED like the Sphoon G40 Low Wattage Led Bulb.
Transform a scarf into a valence curtain to frame windows
There are several ways to hang scarf valances to jazz up a window. The benefit of a window valence is that it adds layering and texture to a space without blocking sunlight. It's easy to twist the lengthy fabric over the top of a pre-existing curtain. The hard part is picking the right accessory for the job. Create a cohesive design by picking a fabric that doesn't compete with the pre-existing window treatment. If the curtains are solid color, use a patterned scarf, and vice versa.
Upcycle scarves into a boho bed canopy
All you need for this upcycled scarf technique is a few patterned scarves and thumbtacks. Because the thumbtacks only leave small holes behind that are easy to cover up, this boho apartment decor idea is small-space approved and renter-friendly. Pin the old garments above a bed with a draped look that runs from the head to the foot of a bed. We recommend using bright-colored pins, so they're easy to find if they do fall out of the ceiling. This idea is also doable with sheer, solid-colored scarves for an elegant or modern aesthetic.
Cut an old scarf into a DIY mug cousy
If you have no qualms about cutting up old garments, there are even more opportunities for upcycling. Slice unwanted fabric into 11-by-7-inch strips (or wider for larger cups) and hot glue the ends together. Finish off the look by hot-gluing a button on top. Be extra thrifty by snatching this embellishment from another unwanted piece of clothing, or order a bulk pack for cheap. To get some inspiration, check out floral-patterned options like the Anchrisly 100pcs Buttons for Sewing or more basic styles like the Libiline 100pcs Resin Buttons.
Drape a scarf over a chair for a casual, homey look
Repurpose a scarf as an impromptu throw blanket by draping it casually over a chair. This idea softens a space and makes it more cozy. Pick a pattern that matches other elements in your decor. For example, a room with a neutral color theme looks great with a throw that has black, white, and gray stripes. Keep in mind that this idea works better with thicker garments. Sheer fabrics don't emulate blankets as well, so they won't be as cozy and won't have the same decorative appeal.
Hang scarves above window as a bohemian-style decoration
Sometimes, scarves aren't big enough to cover an entire window. However, they still work as unique window treatments if there are many spare garments on hand. Attach some clip rings to a curtain rod above a window. Under each clip, hang a folded scarf in the same fashion as @madysonwills's TikTok. This makes a gorgeous, boho-inspired window valence. Keep in mind, it won't block light or provide privacy, so this idea works best when paired with basic shades or blinds.
Upgrade a trivet with a decorative scarf
Give a kitchen trivet more personality by wrapping it in an old garment. Start by wrapping the trivet in the fabric and cutting off the excess hanging pieces. Use a product like like the Mod Podge Dishwasher Safe Waterbased Sealer to flatten fabric to the surface. This way, the finished product holds up well to accidental spills. However, even with the protective sealant, do not use this trivet to hold hot dishes. The Mod Podge is dishwasher-safe, but it doesn't specify its heat resistance.