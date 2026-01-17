The Clever Thrift Store Flip That Turns Ordinary Picture Frames Into Hidden Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you enjoy crafting custom home decor, picture frames are some of the best items to look for at estate sales, flea markets, and thrift stores. Consider setting aside small frames to DIY Christmas tree decorations after a thrifting expedition, and use larger ones to add hidden storage to your walls. A thrifted frame makes a lovely cover for a variety of wooden boxes and shelving units suitable for wall mounting. The key is finding a hangable container whose length and width are similar to the length and width of your frame. Better yet, construct the container yourself to get the dimensions just right. This is also likely to keep your project costs low if you use a sturdy but inexpensive wood such as pine.

A wooden frame is a good choice for this project because it's likely to be easy to drill. This makes adding a pair of hinges a snap. Whether you have a pre-made container or a homemade one, attaching the frame with hinges turns it into a door rather than a lid that you might drop or misplace. First, use a measuring tape to determine where you'd like to put the hinges. Next, pre-drill holes in the container to prevent the wood from splitting when you add the hinges. To help the picture-frame door stay shut, screw on the hinges and affix strong, flat magnets. Cabinet magnets such as those in the 4-Pack of Mousike Magnetic Door Catches work well.

Want to make a storage container to go with your frame? Before you start building, decide what it's likely to store and where you'd like to hang it in your home.