DIY Stunning Christmas Tree Decor By Repurposing These 27 Common Thrift Store Items

Trimming your Christmas tree is a chance to express your personal style — much like choosing your outfit or decorating a house — and crafting your own decor lets you customize at every turn. Making ornaments, garlands, and other festive frills by hand can also save you a nice chunk of change to put toward holiday gifts. To stretch your budget even further, try thrifting some of your tree-decorating supplies. As an added bonus, reusing secondhand materials for DIY projects helps divert them from landfills — and that's one of the best presents the Earth could hope to receive.

Though every thrift store is unique and the products on offer tend to vary each day, there are certain items that tend to turn up particularly often. Some of them are terrific for turning into ornaments and other tree trimmings: For example, you could dress up your Christmas tree with thrifted forks decorated like Rudolph, flower garlands created from the pages of old books, or even a DIY no-sew tree skirt made from repurposed curtains or blankets. These projects are just the tip of the upcycling iceberg, though. As you scour your favorite thrift shops for treasures, keep an eye out for used ornaments you can update, items that will hang nicely on a pine bough, and materials you can use to add color, pattern, or texture to other objects.