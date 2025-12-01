Don't Toss Old Light Bulbs! Turn Them Into Magical Christmas Tree Decor You'll Love

Decking the Christmas tree is a cherished holiday tradition, and for many families it often marks a true beginning to the Christmas season. We've found a way to extend that holiday spirit by adding a Christmas ornament DIY that would be a perfect group project on a wintry night in. As a bonus, it uses a simple item you'll likely have around your house — light bulbs! This fun craft will make your Christmas tree decor something not just magical, but full of memories too.

Don't toss any dead bulbs you might have around the house, they're going to be your base for the DIY whipped up by YouTuber This Southern Girl Can. To complete your ornament, gather up your old light bulbs, some fabric (plaid would be perfect), white chalk paint, a foam brush, a hot glue gun, ribbon, black sharpie, an orange sharpie or paint, and some scissors. You'll use your ribbon to hang the ornament, the fabric to make the cutest snowman hat and scarf, while the paint and markers will be used to create the snowman itself at the base of your bulb. If you have any small snowflake stickers or little buttons, you can grab those too for some added Christmas touches. This project is easy enough you can do it with kids (or not-very-crafty adults) and variable enough that you can each create a snowman ornament unique to you!