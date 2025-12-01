Don't Toss Old Light Bulbs! Turn Them Into Magical Christmas Tree Decor You'll Love
Decking the Christmas tree is a cherished holiday tradition, and for many families it often marks a true beginning to the Christmas season. We've found a way to extend that holiday spirit by adding a Christmas ornament DIY that would be a perfect group project on a wintry night in. As a bonus, it uses a simple item you'll likely have around your house — light bulbs! This fun craft will make your Christmas tree decor something not just magical, but full of memories too.
Don't toss any dead bulbs you might have around the house, they're going to be your base for the DIY whipped up by YouTuber This Southern Girl Can. To complete your ornament, gather up your old light bulbs, some fabric (plaid would be perfect), white chalk paint, a foam brush, a hot glue gun, ribbon, black sharpie, an orange sharpie or paint, and some scissors. You'll use your ribbon to hang the ornament, the fabric to make the cutest snowman hat and scarf, while the paint and markers will be used to create the snowman itself at the base of your bulb. If you have any small snowflake stickers or little buttons, you can grab those too for some added Christmas touches. This project is easy enough you can do it with kids (or not-very-crafty adults) and variable enough that you can each create a snowman ornament unique to you!
How to bring your DIY snowman ornament to life
Set the mood for your crafting night with some cocoa and holiday music, then jump right in. Start by gluing ribbon to the base of your bulb for hanging, then paint the larger end white for your snowman's face. Next, cut your fabric to fit snugly when wrapped around the thinner base of the bulb, then glue the bottom end on. Towards the top, twist the fabric and tie another ribbon to keep it secure. Cut the top parts of the fabric into strips to create the snowman's cute winter hat. Next, draw on his traditional coal eyes, a carrot nose, and a mouth. Lastly, use another strip of fabric for a scarf. Attach it with a drop of hot glue in the back, crisscross the fabric in the front and affix it with one more drop of glue.
This DIY is a great way to incorporate Christmas theme ideas that show off your personal style because it's so versatile. Instead of white paint, you could use blue or silver for alternate Christmas color schemes that go beyond red and green. Or, use glitter paint to create a more modern, glamorous style ornament that fits stunning silver and gold holiday decorating ideas. You can also add snowflakes, arms, or buttons. Whatever your style, these cute snowman ornaments will be an excellent addition to your tree, adding both a magical and sentimental touch to your Christmas focal point.