The Creative Way To Transform Old Shirts Into Upcycled Decor
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Do you have more t-shirts than anyone really needs? Tossing those ratty tees or shirts that have been buried for years may seem like a good idea if you're trying to organize a small closet with lots of clothes and keep it tidy for good. There's something to be said for donating pieces you're never going to wear again as long as they're still in good shape. But what should you do with old shirts that aren't up to snuff? Chucking them in the garbage may feel like a quick fix, but according to Earth.org, an astonishing 92 million tons of clothes end up in landfills every year. TikToker @newlifestyleabb shows that upcycling t-shirts into home decor is a great solution. To do it, they carefully tear old t-shirts into strips before tying each one along a rope to create a colorful garland.
Taking a minute to think about how you can repurpose basic items into beautiful home decor is one of the easiest ways to make your home more sustainable. This project is incredibly simple, and even if you're not an experienced DIYer you probably already have all the skills and materials you need to complete it. Gathering your old castoffs is the first step, but you don't actually need to limit yourself to just your old t-shirts. Any unwanted fabric will work, so you may want to incorporate outdated jeans, dingy tablecloths, worn out curtains, or craft scraps, too. You'll also need a sharp pair of scissors or quilting tool like the Fiskars 45mm Premium Steel Rotary Fabric Cutter to cut your material into strips, along with some rope or heavy-duty string.
How to make a garland by upcycling old t-shirts
As you're measuring your cased door opening, window frame, or other areas you plan to decorate, remember that garlands are typically hung with some (or a lot!) of slack to create a draped effect. Start with enough length to your base rope or heavy-duty string to accommodate that slack, along with a little extra on both ends to create a loop for hanging. Although individual t-shirts weigh next to nothing, by the time you've added several knotted fabric strips these garlands can become heavy. Opt for thicker rope and sturdier hooks the longer and larger you go.
Making the garland involves tying each t-shirt strip around the base rope using a single knot. You'll repeat the process until the entire strand is covered in a colorful, tassel-like fringe. Although the method is basic, there are many ways to customize your garland. Consider using color to create a rainbow or ombre effect. Shorter t-shirt strips will create a fluffier pompom effect while longer strips will add a dangling appearance. If you want boho wall decor to jazz up your space, consider alternating your t-shirt strips with raffia or ribbon. You could even gently twist a strand of fairy lights around your garland, hiding the cord under each fabric strip so only the lights peek out, but make sure you use low-heat LED lights that are fabric-safe.
No matter which direction you take with your garland, this is one DIY project you can feel really great about attempting. This doesn't just keep clothes out of the local landfill. Fabric garlands (which often sell on Etsy as "recycled rag bunting" for hundreds of dollars) can liven up any space even if you're on a budget.