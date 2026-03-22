The Creative Way To Transform Old Shirts Into Upcycled Decor

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Do you have more t-shirts than anyone really needs? Tossing those ratty tees or shirts that have been buried for years may seem like a good idea if you're trying to organize a small closet with lots of clothes and keep it tidy for good. There's something to be said for donating pieces you're never going to wear again as long as they're still in good shape. But what should you do with old shirts that aren't up to snuff? Chucking them in the garbage may feel like a quick fix, but according to Earth.org, an astonishing 92 million tons of clothes end up in landfills every year. TikToker @newlifestyleabb shows that upcycling t-shirts into home decor is a great solution. To do it, they carefully tear old t-shirts into strips before tying each one along a rope to create a colorful garland.

Taking a minute to think about how you can repurpose basic items into beautiful home decor is one of the easiest ways to make your home more sustainable. This project is incredibly simple, and even if you're not an experienced DIYer you probably already have all the skills and materials you need to complete it. Gathering your old castoffs is the first step, but you don't actually need to limit yourself to just your old t-shirts. Any unwanted fabric will work, so you may want to incorporate outdated jeans, dingy tablecloths, worn out curtains, or craft scraps, too. You'll also need a sharp pair of scissors or quilting tool like the Fiskars 45mm Premium Steel Rotary Fabric Cutter to cut your material into strips, along with some rope or heavy-duty string.