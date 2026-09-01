Funnel Spider Webs: How To Identify One In Your Home Or Yard

Not all spiders weave the thread-like, wheel-shaped webs you find high up in the corners of ceilings or window frames. There are actually several distinct kinds of webs, with four of the most common overarching categories being orb webs, tangle webs (or cobwebs), sheet webs, and funnel webs. Each one has unique characteristics to help you identify the different types of spider web in your home and yard. When it comes to funnel webs, they may sound unfamiliar, even menacing, but chances are you've come across them before. Aptly named, funnel webs are tubular and thickly woven webs with an entrance at one end, shaped like a funnel to trap prey inside. While funnel spider webs can be found indoors, mainly in cool, dark corners, they're often found in vegetation like grass and shrubs, along with flower beds, stacks of firewood, and other miscellaneous outdoor areas.

From afar, funnel webs and sheet webs can easily be mistaken for one another, given their thickness and typical outdoor location, but the circular opening is the key differentiator that indicates a funnel web. Funnel-weaving spiders lurk inside these openings, waiting to catch insects. Funnel webs are largely woven by spiders in the Agelenidae, Dipluridae, and Hexathelidae families, as well as the hobo spider, which is commonly found in the Pacific Northwest. Grass spiders, one of the most common spiders you'll find in and around your home, also weave funnel-shaped webs.