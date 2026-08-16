Wolf Spider Vs. Grass Spider: How To Easily Tell The Difference

Spotting spiders in or near your home can be startling, but most spiders aren't actually a cause for alarm. Identifying the type of spider can tell you what to expect, how to handle it, and whether you should be worried or not. However, some spiders can be trickier to tell apart than others. Wolf spiders (Lycosidae spp.) and grass spiders (Agelenopsis spp.) are two of the most common types of spiders, and they look quite similar with their brown coloration and striped patterns. The good news is that neither is harmful to humans, and both are actually useful for controlling pests. But if you still want to be sure which you have lurking nearby, and you're able to get a clear view, start by looking at the spider's size and shape.

Wolf spiders are generally larger than grass spiders, sometimes growing to just over an inch long. However, some species of wolf spider can be smaller, and young spiders won't be as large. Rather than relying just on length, look at the proportions of their bodies. Wolf spiders are thicker, while grass spiders have a more elongated, narrow body. If you still aren't sure, check the back of the spider's abdomen. Grass spiders have large spinnerets that stick out of their back end, almost like a tail. Wolf spiders have much smaller spinnerets that often aren't visible or are difficult to see. If you can't stand to look at the spider for long, looking for the spinnerets is a quick way to tell them apart.