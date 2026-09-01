There's No Need For Rakes — Keep Your Gravel Driveway Level With A Solution From Amazon

The VEVOR drag harrow is a steel frame that is towed using chains attached to a vehicle. It redistributes existing gravel or smooths and integrates any gravel you add to the driveway. If needed, you can place additional weight on it, like concrete blocks or other heavy objects such as large rocks, on the frame to increase its "bite". However, some reviewers reported challenges dragging the weighed harrow with their small lawn tractors. While its steel construction is truly robust, it is basically a flat frame and for that reason is easily stored without taking up much space. The steel is galvanized to resist rusting.

Gravel driveways utilize several different types and layers of gravel, but you are only working with the very top layer when you use a drag harrow. Harrows like this one can also be useful if you are top dressing your yard with added soil, another hard job made easier. If you have a large garden that you like to rototill each year, a harrow will smooth it properly before you begin planting.

The fact that a drag harrow lowers the physical effort required in all these jobs is beneficial in many ways. It means that people with disabilities, infirmities, or limited strength can still smooth a driveway or a garden. Using a drag harrow makes these tasks much easier.