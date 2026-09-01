There's No Need For Rakes — Keep Your Gravel Driveway Level With A Solution From Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Properly installed gravel driveways, with a well-prepared base and appropriately sized aggregate compacted well, are a truly superior material for a driveway. Gravel drives are durable, lasting generations, and many find them attractive. They do need some maintenance over time, such as filling low spots, raking wayward aggregate back in place, adding gravel, and smoothing it as needed. Spreading gravel with a bow rake and elbow grease can be a tough task. But if you use a drag harrow, like this VEVOR drag harrow from Amazon, the job becomes a lot easier.
As time passes, and as the driveway is used, the surface gravel moves around. Potholes, shallow or low areas, or sections where the aggregate builds up more thickly can develop. Traditionally, these problems were a task addressed with a rake to level and grade gravel driveways, but raking requires a good bit of effort. A drag harrow pulled behind a sturdy lawn tractor, ATV, or even a car or pickup, redistributes the surface gravel and is a great way to limit physical effort. Harrows are farming tools used to break up dirt clods and smooth surfaces in plowed fields. But smoothing harrows work well to level the surface of gravel roads or driveways, too.
Raking or harrowing
The VEVOR drag harrow is a steel frame that is towed using chains attached to a vehicle. It redistributes existing gravel or smooths and integrates any gravel you add to the driveway. If needed, you can place additional weight on it, like concrete blocks or other heavy objects such as large rocks, on the frame to increase its "bite". However, some reviewers reported challenges dragging the weighed harrow with their small lawn tractors. While its steel construction is truly robust, it is basically a flat frame and for that reason is easily stored without taking up much space. The steel is galvanized to resist rusting.
Gravel driveways utilize several different types and layers of gravel, but you are only working with the very top layer when you use a drag harrow. Harrows like this one can also be useful if you are top dressing your yard with added soil, another hard job made easier. If you have a large garden that you like to rototill each year, a harrow will smooth it properly before you begin planting.
The fact that a drag harrow lowers the physical effort required in all these jobs is beneficial in many ways. It means that people with disabilities, infirmities, or limited strength can still smooth a driveway or a garden. Using a drag harrow makes these tasks much easier.