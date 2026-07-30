Skip Traditional Rakes: There's A Better Way To Spread And Level Gravel
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Gravel can certainly offer a lot of benefits, and there are different types of gravel for both driveways and landscaping to consider. Not only is the material durable and versatile, but these qualities can also mean less money spent on alternatives in the long-run. It can certainly be exciting to install your own gravel-based project — until you're staring down a large pile of hard-to-move rocks or several bags of this material. Indeed, gravel is notoriously laborious to install and move, especially if you don't have the right tools. A bow rake is an essential tool for any gravel project, as it's specifically designed to move these rocks around with ease.
Just like mulch, gravel must be spread and leveled with the right DIY landscaping tools. A traditional leaf rake can make spreading and leveling gravel all the more difficult, and you might lose some tines in the process. Even more off-limits is a long-tined rake made of plastic, as these will do little to move the rocks. Bow rakes are much better tools for gravel projects for a few key reasons. For one, these rakes have shorter tines made with durable metal that won't easily get bent out of shape like a regular rake might. This rake design also has the ability to move around gravel with more precision, thereby saving both time and effort.
Tips for using a bow rake for your home gravel projects
Whether you're dealing with bagged gravel or transporting larger piles via a wheelbarrow, consider using a bow rake to spread and level the rocks as you go along. Doing so will create less work because you won't be contending with a single large pile at once. This method also assists with controlling the application of the gravel, so you don't find yourself with too many excess rocks needing placement elsewhere. Use the side with the tines to move the rocks around to where you want them. Then, place the rake head upside down with the smoother (back) side of the rake against the gravel to help smooth and level the area. To help preserve your back, consider a tool with a handle you can adjust for your height. One example is the BlumeTrec 68-Inch Bow Rake, which you can consider adding to your garden tools list.
The usefulness behind a bow rake doesn't end with spreading and leveling newly installed gravel, though. You can use this tool throughout the year to help freshen up the look of your gravel and to remove weeds that might sneak through these tiny rocks. It can also be used for spreading mulch and raking up leaves. Aside from having a bow rake for gravel spreading and leveling, keep in mind that its short tines do little in the way of digging. For a more seamless gravel project, be sure you also have a sturdy square point shovel for digging and initial rock placement.