Skip Traditional Rakes: There's A Better Way To Spread And Level Gravel

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Gravel can certainly offer a lot of benefits, and there are different types of gravel for both driveways and landscaping to consider. Not only is the material durable and versatile, but these qualities can also mean less money spent on alternatives in the long-run. It can certainly be exciting to install your own gravel-based project — until you're staring down a large pile of hard-to-move rocks or several bags of this material. Indeed, gravel is notoriously laborious to install and move, especially if you don't have the right tools. A bow rake is an essential tool for any gravel project, as it's specifically designed to move these rocks around with ease.

Just like mulch, gravel must be spread and leveled with the right DIY landscaping tools. A traditional leaf rake can make spreading and leveling gravel all the more difficult, and you might lose some tines in the process. Even more off-limits is a long-tined rake made of plastic, as these will do little to move the rocks. Bow rakes are much better tools for gravel projects for a few key reasons. For one, these rakes have shorter tines made with durable metal that won't easily get bent out of shape like a regular rake might. This rake design also has the ability to move around gravel with more precision, thereby saving both time and effort.