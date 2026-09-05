Not Wedgwood: The Valuable Antique Teacup Brand That Collectors Dream Of Finding

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Anyone who regularly hunts for antique teacups knows that Wedgwood is among the most valuable vintage dinnerware to look for at a thrift store. The brand's history and renowned quality make some pieces worth upwards of $1,000. However, Wedgwood is not the only valuable antique teacup brand collectors dream of finding. Meissen is another historic brand that offers timeless designs and high quality.

Created in Germany in 1708, Meissen became the first producer to successfully make European hard porcelain in the style of the Chinese porcelain that was popular at the time. The brand, which is still in existence to this day, became known for its designs, which ranged from ornate mythological scenes to simpler floral patterns. These were hand-painted on plates, bowls, platters, saucers, and teacups. Older Meissen from the early 18th century into the 19th century is defined by these more ornate designs, while the 20th century favored a more contemporary look.

Regardless of the time period, however, the Meissen brand is synonymous with quality in the antique porcelain world, and the auction/online retailer prices reflect that. It's not uncommon to find single antique teacups and saucers being valued at over $400, and for complete tea sets to be worth $3,800. Basically, these aren't the kinds of teacups you'll be upcycling into whimsical home decor. They're the ones that, if found cheap at a thrift store, you'll be passing down to generations of your family.