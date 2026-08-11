Creative DIYer Upcycles Old Teacups Into Whimsical Outdoor Decor On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Teacups might be the perfect addition to a summer garden party but they can chip and personal tastes change. Rather than trashing or donating them, the dainty little cups can be enjoyed year-round by transforming them into outdoor decor. It can all be done inexpensively, too: YouTuber Marifetli İşler, used a few simple items — teacups, a frame, and crafting decorations — to make a fun piece straight out of Wonderland. The garden or flower bed art piece features teacups hanging and spinning within the frame, which itself is embellished with shells or other small treasures.
Curious how to keep it a budget-friendly upcycling project? As with any DIY, using supplies you already own or can thrift helps lessen the cost. If you have several old teacups at the back of your cabinet that you don't mind repurposing: excellent. If not, you can usually find a sea of them in thrift stores. Pick up a handful of pretty ones that aren't extremely fragile (porcelain is particularly durable), since they will be living outside in the elements. You could even snag an extra to make a DIY teacup birdbath on another day, augmenting the whimsical vibe of your space.
The frame doesn't need to be fancy. It should be oversized, though, in order for the cups to hang inside of it. Look for an old picture frame you can dismantle, or build one yourself using wood strips, glue, and a staple gun. You'll also need cordage for attaching the cups to the frame, such as PerkDecor natural jute twine or macrame cord. Lastly, get out crafting items like scissors, a hot glue gun, beads, and shells. For instance, OMYZERO crackle glass beads would be a beautiful touch.
A teacup decor piece that'll bring magic to your outdoor space
Lay your supplies on a flat surface, then cut a long strand of twine. Tie one end around the handle of a teacup. String on beads for added decoration if you like. Now, knot the other end to the top of the frame so that the cup dangles near its bottom. Repeat this with the other teacups, but vary the strand lengths to keep the dishes staggered. After all, while it would be calming to listen to the clinking of teacups, you don't want them to break in the wind. Once the frame is evenly filled with cups, glue the ends of the strands to the wood for extra security.
You can now decorate the frame any way you like. Do you love coastal grandmother backyard decor? Attach a variety of seashells around the frame using hot glue, similar to what the DIYer did. For more of a pop, use brightly-colored embellishments instead, such as Gikboup acrylic diamond jewels, or Dollar Tree's Crafters Square ocean blue glass accent gems. Feel free to be creative within the frame as well. Hanging additional items along with the teacups, like silverware or bells, will add to the charm.
Set the piece in an outdoor area to enjoy its beautiful quirkiness. Being that it's somewhat fragile, consider picking a spot that's shielded from the elements Or move it to safety whenever bad weather is on the horizon. Of course, since everything is free or thrifted, replacing the occasional teacup isn't too difficult. Another option would be to use metal teacups for the project. The sound would be quite lovely, too.