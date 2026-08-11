Creative DIYer Upcycles Old Teacups Into Whimsical Outdoor Decor On A Budget

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Teacups might be the perfect addition to a summer garden party but they can chip and personal tastes change. Rather than trashing or donating them, the dainty little cups can be enjoyed year-round by transforming them into outdoor decor. It can all be done inexpensively, too: YouTuber Marifetli İşler, used a few simple items — teacups, a frame, and crafting decorations — to make a fun piece straight out of Wonderland. The garden or flower bed art piece features teacups hanging and spinning within the frame, which itself is embellished with shells or other small treasures.

Curious how to keep it a budget-friendly upcycling project? As with any DIY, using supplies you already own or can thrift helps lessen the cost. If you have several old teacups at the back of your cabinet that you don't mind repurposing: excellent. If not, you can usually find a sea of them in thrift stores. Pick up a handful of pretty ones that aren't extremely fragile (porcelain is particularly durable), since they will be living outside in the elements. You could even snag an extra to make a DIY teacup birdbath on another day, augmenting the whimsical vibe of your space.

The frame doesn't need to be fancy. It should be oversized, though, in order for the cups to hang inside of it. Look for an old picture frame you can dismantle, or build one yourself using wood strips, glue, and a staple gun. You'll also need cordage for attaching the cups to the frame, such as PerkDecor natural jute twine or macrame cord. Lastly, get out crafting items like scissors, a hot glue gun, beads, and shells. For instance, OMYZERO crackle glass beads would be a beautiful touch.