Transform A Thrifted Teacup And Saucer Into A Birdbath Birds Will Flock To
Give birds a place to take a bath and get a drink by transforming an old teacup and saucer into a DIY birdbath they'll absolutely love. It's also a great way to attract birds that don't eat seeds to your garden. All you need to do is glue a cup to a saucer and attach the pair to a dowel. Push the dowel into the soil, and voilà, you've created a cute and charming haven for birds.
Not only is this mini outdoor tub easy to make, but it's inexpensive too, since you don't need much for the project. Just grab a saucer, a teacup, a drill with a long spade bit (or a hammer), and a wooden dowel, plus epoxy or a strong glue, like Gorilla Glue, to hold everything together. You can easily find pretty teacups and saucers secondhand for under $10 at the thrift store, flea market, or online. And don't worry if you can't find a matching cup and saucer set — mixing and matching just adds to the whimsy in your garden (and the birds won't mind at all). Why not even reuse old coffee mugs and appetizer plates to build a bigger birdbath?
How to make a teacup birdbath
First things first, choose a spot in your garden that's partly shaded and near shrubs or a tree with low branches — because placing your birdbath in the wrong spot can deter birds. The shade will help keep the water from getting too hot during summer, while the shrubs or branches will provide some protection from predators. Next, prep the dowel. Consider painting it a vibrant color or training a vine to climb up it for a decorative touch. Either way, you'll want to drill a hole in the soil for the dowel, push it into the ground, and then wiggle it a bit to make sure it's secure. If you don't have a drill, simply hammer it into place.
Coat the top of the dowel rod with a thin layer of your chosen glue and center the saucer on top. Let it dry according to the package instructions. Then, add a dab of glue to the bottom of the teacup and set it onto the saucer. Once that's dry, fill the teacup with water. To give birds plenty of bathing options, create multiple birdbaths and position them at different levels and spots around the garden. Don't forget to change the water daily as well. This will keep feathered visitors happy, healthy, and coming back while also preventing mosquito larvae from hatching.