Transform A Thrifted Teacup And Saucer Into A Birdbath Birds Will Flock To

Give birds a place to take a bath and get a drink by transforming an old teacup and saucer into a DIY birdbath they'll absolutely love. It's also a great way to attract birds that don't eat seeds to your garden. All you need to do is glue a cup to a saucer and attach the pair to a dowel. Push the dowel into the soil, and voilà, you've created a cute and charming haven for birds.

Not only is this mini outdoor tub easy to make, but it's inexpensive too, since you don't need much for the project. Just grab a saucer, a teacup, a drill with a long spade bit (or a hammer), and a wooden dowel, plus epoxy or a strong glue, like Gorilla Glue, to hold everything together. You can easily find pretty teacups and saucers secondhand for under $10 at the thrift store, flea market, or online. And don't worry if you can't find a matching cup and saucer set — mixing and matching just adds to the whimsy in your garden (and the birds won't mind at all). Why not even reuse old coffee mugs and appetizer plates to build a bigger birdbath?