Cleaning Vinegar Vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: Which Is A Better Deodorizer?
A well-stocked pantry is incomplete without different types of vinegar. Whether you need assistance dressing up your salad, spicing up a recipe, or pickling red onions, there's a selection ready to assist. But they're not reserved for culinary endeavors. In fact, these combinations of acetic acid and water come in pretty handy when your space needs some TLC. Apple cider vinegar is particularly alluring for its cleaning capabilities and health benefits, but where does the fruity fermented selection stack up next to cleaning vinegar in terms of deodorizing?
Well, the answer isn't necessarily black and white. As it turns out, both types of vinegar are contenders for getting rid of stenches and cleaning up your space. They're favored for being natural, inexpensive solutions that can replace the need for harsh chemicals, which any homeowner can appreciate. As similar as these two might be — minus the fact that apple cider vinegar is made for consumption and cleaning vinegar is not — apple cider vinegar tends to outrank its peer for deodorizing and getting rid of funky kitchen odors.
When to use apple cider vinegar vs cleaning vinegar
The uses for apple cider vinegar are aplenty, particularly when it comes to tackling kitchen issues. ACV typically boasts a 5% acetic acid rate that neutralizes and balances pH levels to combat anything foul-smelling. Though it's not as strong as cleaning vinegar's more powerful 6+%, its less-intense odor and slightly fruity fragrance tend to give it the upper hand. You can apply 1:1 water and apple cider vinegar to the inside of the fridge, countertops, and stovetops to remove unwanted odors, though its higher sugar content might leave behind a bit of stickiness.
On the flip side, cleaning vinegar has more of kick to it, so you'll want to consider toning it down with essential oils before using it to combat odors. It is preferred when it comes time remove odors from fabrics, which is trickier with ACV's light-brown tinge. You'll need to add about a ½ cup of cleaning vinegar to the last rinse cycle of your laundry, or less if you're working with a small batch of clothes, to help get rid of stenches. No matter what type of vinegar cleaning hack you'd like to pursue, it's usually best to dilute it with water and read the instructions before applying it to any type of material.