Cleaning Vinegar Vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: Which Is A Better Deodorizer?

A well-stocked pantry is incomplete without different types of vinegar. Whether you need assistance dressing up your salad, spicing up a recipe, or pickling red onions, there's a selection ready to assist. But they're not reserved for culinary endeavors. In fact, these combinations of acetic acid and water come in pretty handy when your space needs some TLC. Apple cider vinegar is particularly alluring for its cleaning capabilities and health benefits, but where does the fruity fermented selection stack up next to cleaning vinegar in terms of deodorizing?

Well, the answer isn't necessarily black and white. As it turns out, both types of vinegar are contenders for getting rid of stenches and cleaning up your space. They're favored for being natural, inexpensive solutions that can replace the need for harsh chemicals, which any homeowner can appreciate. As similar as these two might be — minus the fact that apple cider vinegar is made for consumption and cleaning vinegar is not — apple cider vinegar tends to outrank its peer for deodorizing and getting rid of funky kitchen odors.