12 Unexpected Uses For Apple Cider Vinegar Around Your Home

An apple a day may keep the doctor away, but what about a splash of apple cider vinegar? If you spend any time on social media, you've probably seen influencers swirling it into water, sipping it before meals, or crediting it with trimming their waistlines. Celebrities rave about it, wellness blogs treat it like a miracle potion, and millions of people keep a bottle in their pantries "just in case." What you may not see as much is how apple cider vinegar isn't just a wellness drink for the ambitious. It also happens to be a multitasker for your home and garden.

Apple cider vinegar, which is essentially apples that have been fermented twice, is remarkably simple on the outside but surprisingly complex when you look closer. The label may only list vinegar and water, but inside is acetic acid, which can help kill off harmful bacteria. There are also probiotics, which feed the healthy microbes in your gut, and polyphenols, those powerful antioxidants known for helping protect cells from damage. But don't sleep on this versatile MVP. This same amber liquid people sip for health can pull off a surprising number of practical tricks.