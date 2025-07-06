How To Easily Eliminate Funky Kitchen Odors With A Simple Vinegar Trick
Not only is the kitchen the hub of the home and most family gatherings, but it's also the hub of some of the most atrocious smells. Let's face it, most of us aren't on top of cleaning out the fridge as often as we should (immediately, weekly, even monthly ... c'mon!), plus it's all too easy for bad smelling trash to permeate the home when we just don't have the time to take it out right away.
Another major culprit of strong kitchen odors? Cooking, and there's certainly no way we're giving up our favorite dishes like fish or curry (nor should we). Fortunately, there is an easy, handy hack that's an effective solution to get cooking smells out of your home safely so you can get back to gulping down that fresh smelling air.
Some common go-to options for odor elimination, like commercial disinfectants, can actually cause some harm to your health. According to Environmental Health Perspectives, many popular brands have tested positive for things like VOCs or volatile organic compounds. If you're like the rising majority of the population and are trying to use items that are potentially less harmful to your health — yet still not overly expensive — this vinegar hack is for you. It's very basic and easy to implement, too. All you'll need is some white vinegar, a pot, and some water.
Boiling vinegar is an easy odor eliminator
To use vinegar to dispel these strong kitchen odors, use 1 cup of water and 3 tablespoons of white vinegar. Boil it in a pot on the stove and let the steam work its magic. The acid in the vinegar neutralizes basic compounds which are often the source of the bad smells. You can also rub vinegar on your hands or on the surfaces of your kitchen to remove pungent odors from cooking. Since vinegar doubles as an effective cleaning solution, wiping your countertops down with a homemade vinegar cleaning solution will be a win-win. Always spot check first, though, to be sure it won't damage the surface.
If you can't stand the smell of vinegar, however, you can also make popular potpourri pots to help deodorize. For example, in the wintertime you can boil a pot of water on the stove with seasonal ingredients like apple slices, cinnamon sticks, cloves, or orange peels, and add a splash of vinegar. Not only will it get rid of the unpleasant smells, but it'll have your home smelling like the holidays all day long. Try this trick with a variety of spices, herbs, or citrus. Don't forget to keep your vinegar handy for other areas of the home, too. It's also useful to get rid of funky built-up laundry odors.