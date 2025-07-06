How To Easily Eliminate Funky Kitchen Odors With A Simple Vinegar Trick

Not only is the kitchen the hub of the home and most family gatherings, but it's also the hub of some of the most atrocious smells. Let's face it, most of us aren't on top of cleaning out the fridge as often as we should (immediately, weekly, even monthly ... c'mon!), plus it's all too easy for bad smelling trash to permeate the home when we just don't have the time to take it out right away.

Another major culprit of strong kitchen odors? Cooking, and there's certainly no way we're giving up our favorite dishes like fish or curry (nor should we). Fortunately, there is an easy, handy hack that's an effective solution to get cooking smells out of your home safely so you can get back to gulping down that fresh smelling air.

Some common go-to options for odor elimination, like commercial disinfectants, can actually cause some harm to your health. According to Environmental Health Perspectives, many popular brands have tested positive for things like VOCs or volatile organic compounds. If you're like the rising majority of the population and are trying to use items that are potentially less harmful to your health — yet still not overly expensive — this vinegar hack is for you. It's very basic and easy to implement, too. All you'll need is some white vinegar, a pot, and some water.