Get Rid Of Funky Built-Up Laundry Odors With A DIY Vinegar Mixture
There's nothing worse than putting on a freshly laundered top and getting a whiff of funk off of it, especially if you don't notice it until you're already out of the house. Your clothes may have a stale, sour, or even mildewy smell that you certainly don't want to be wearing as a fragrance. When your usual detergent isn't cutting it, you know it's time to try something else to eliminate sour-smelling laundry. But why does clean laundry sometimes not feel so clean, even though you've washed it? There are a number of possibilities, including bacterial and detergent buildup on fabric. The problem could also be with bacteria trapped in the washing machine itself. Luckily, you don't need any expensive or harsh products to get rid of the smell. In fact, white vinegar is all you need to eliminate these issues.
White distilled vinegar, also known as cleaning vinegar, is a natural acidic ingredient with countless uses around the house. This is why vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere. The high acidic levels allow vinegar to disinfect against bacteria and mold, rather than just suds up like all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, and soap. It also has the benefit of being widely available, affordable, and very effective. We'll walk you through how to use vinegar to get rid of odors on your clothes, as well as give your washing machine a refresh.
How to use vinegar to eliminate laundry odor
First, determine if the problem is your machine or if it was just a single batch of laundry that was off. (This can happen if laundry is left in the washing machine for too long.) If it's just one batch, use a laundry cleaning solution that requires white vinegar, laundry soda, and your regular laundry detergent. But if multiple loads of laundry don't smell quite right, the issue is likely inside your machine. To get rid of odors on fabrics, combine one part white vinegar with three parts cold water in a basin; use enough liquid that the clothes or linens can be fully submerged. Allow the laundry batch to sit in the solution overnight, then launder as usual.
If the issue is lurking inside your machine, vinegar is still a great ingredient to use. Just add one cup of vinegar directly into the empty tumbler and run a very hot cycle to get a sparkling clean washing machine. It's also worth lifting up any rubber seals to see if you have a mold problem, as you can easily tackle this with some white vinegar and a cotton ball. To prevent bacterial or soap scum buildup from returning, run a cup of vinegar in the machine once a month.