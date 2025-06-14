Get Rid Of Funky Built-Up Laundry Odors With A DIY Vinegar Mixture

There's nothing worse than putting on a freshly laundered top and getting a whiff of funk off of it, especially if you don't notice it until you're already out of the house. Your clothes may have a stale, sour, or even mildewy smell that you certainly don't want to be wearing as a fragrance. When your usual detergent isn't cutting it, you know it's time to try something else to eliminate sour-smelling laundry. But why does clean laundry sometimes not feel so clean, even though you've washed it? There are a number of possibilities, including bacterial and detergent buildup on fabric. The problem could also be with bacteria trapped in the washing machine itself. Luckily, you don't need any expensive or harsh products to get rid of the smell. In fact, white vinegar is all you need to eliminate these issues.

White distilled vinegar, also known as cleaning vinegar, is a natural acidic ingredient with countless uses around the house. This is why vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere. The high acidic levels allow vinegar to disinfect against bacteria and mold, rather than just suds up like all-purpose cleaners, laundry detergent, and soap. It also has the benefit of being widely available, affordable, and very effective. We'll walk you through how to use vinegar to get rid of odors on your clothes, as well as give your washing machine a refresh.