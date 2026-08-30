Use Wood Pallets To DIY An Easy Entryway Table On A Budget
When you're rushing to get out the front door, having to search for your keys or tripping over clutter is a nuisance. For people who need a simple, affordable solution to a messy entryway, there's a smart way to use wood pallets for home storage on a budget. Pallet wood can often be found for free, and it's perfect for constructing a basic console table. This long, skinny table should be rather easy to build and will add a spot for everyday essentials right by your front door. Whether you need a place to set your purse or a catch-all dish for small items, this homemade table is a chic option.
For even more convenient storage, adding a shelf to the bottom of your table provides a spot for shoes or a bin of accessories, like scarves and hats. Pallet-wood projects are fairly versatile, and there are a few ways to complete this DIY. Deconstructing the pallets provides cost-effective lumber to design the perfect table for your space. Otherwise, consider using a cut pallet as the tabletop for an even easier build. The light color of pallet wood gives this exciting DIY wood pallet project a rustic look, but staining the boards is a great way to tailor this piece to your style.
Building an easy, affordable pallet table for your entryway
Turning pallets into the stylish DIY organizer you need to finally clear your small entryway clutter is easier than you think. For the most customizable project, pull apart the pallet boards, sand down rough spots, and remove any nails. You can use wood glue or screws to hold your table together. First, build two "I" shaped or rectangular frames for the legs. Allow the ends of the long sides of the rectangle to stick out, creating feet. Attach these two pieces with horizontal boards, forming a frame for your tabletop and possibly a lower shelf. To make the tabletop and shelf, secure more pallet planks side by side over the top of the project and the bottom supports.
Alternatively, saw a pallet in half so that it's narrower, and use this as the tabletop. Fit loose boards perpendicularly between the slats of the tabletop and screw them in place to make simple legs. Cut and add more pallet wood to fill the gaps in your tabletop. The bottom of the pallet beneath the tabletop can act as small, hidden shelves. For a basic bottom shelf, screw two boards in between the table legs. Omitting the lower shelf gives this DIY furniture a sleeker appearance, but it limits its functionality as storage. Once you're happy with the build, stain or paint your furniture. Finally, setting decor, like potted plants, on the entryway table helps to decorate your space.