The Stylish DIY Organizer You Need To Finally Clear Your Small Entryway Clutter
Entryways can easily become one of the most cluttered places in the entire house. This isn't exactly a welcoming site for guests or your own family after a busy day. Plus, if your entryway is already small, the clutter can easily become a tripping hazard.
To get organized, you need to make the most of the space, which is why crafting a stylish DIY organizer is the way to go. The folks at This Old House have an idea that you can modify to fit the exact dimensions and aesthetics of your entryway. It features a mirror for any final out-the-door checks, hooks for easy storage, as well as divided boxes. This way, you don't have to dig through a catchall bowl for what you need. Everything has a designated spot instead.
Having your clutter organized on the wall also frees up floor space. While having an entryway table is an instant classic, you need to make the most of every square inch in tight areas. By utilizing the wall as you main organization station, you can keep the limited floor space free for ease of movement or companion pieces like a shoe rack.
Creating your DIY entryway organizer
This DIY is relatively straightforward to put together, but requires you to feel comfortable using (and have on hand!) tools like a nail gun, jigsaw, and miter saw. If you are intimidated by buying lumber, or don't have these tools, employees at stores like Lowe's can cut their in-stock boards for you. Then, you'll just need to assemble it all once you get home. You can also rent tools from these places for the duration of your project instead of purchasing them.
For the DIY, you'll need a mirror pane, one piece of hardboard, two 1-by-2s, one 1-by-4, and one 1-by-10 board. You'll also need roughly six feet of lattice molding as well as nails and wood glue to assemble the pieces. Decorative accents, like hooks for jackets and faux drawer labels on the bins, can be added to make the organizer look more stylish.
To simplify things, the original creator simply spray paints the finished organizer instead of using a brush. You can personalize your own piece with a color and hardware that match the decorations you already have in your entryway. Or replace the mirror panel with a modern wallpaper option, which makes the organizer more of a decor-heavy piece, rather than just purely functional.