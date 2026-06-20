The Stylish DIY Organizer You Need To Finally Clear Your Small Entryway Clutter

Entryways can easily become one of the most cluttered places in the entire house. This isn't exactly a welcoming site for guests or your own family after a busy day. Plus, if your entryway is already small, the clutter can easily become a tripping hazard.

To get organized, you need to make the most of the space, which is why crafting a stylish DIY organizer is the way to go. The folks at This Old House have an idea that you can modify to fit the exact dimensions and aesthetics of your entryway. It features a mirror for any final out-the-door checks, hooks for easy storage, as well as divided boxes. This way, you don't have to dig through a catchall bowl for what you need. Everything has a designated spot instead.

Having your clutter organized on the wall also frees up floor space. While having an entryway table is an instant classic, you need to make the most of every square inch in tight areas. By utilizing the wall as you main organization station, you can keep the limited floor space free for ease of movement or companion pieces like a shoe rack.