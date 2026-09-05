Forget Crocks: IKEA Has A Better Way To Organize Kitchen Utensils Without Countertop Clutter
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Kitchen utensils are a major necessity for cooking and serving up meals. But as many of us know, they can easily get jumbled when storing them in a crock, often turning into an eyesore. Fortunately, an alternative solution resides at IKEA. Instead of keeping an army of utensils on the counter, a HULTARP Rail is designed to be installed on a vertical surface, like the side of a kitchen island. You're then able to hang cooking utensils from the rail's hooks so they stay organized and out of the way. It's a switch that could help free countertop space for other types of kitchen equipment, or give you more room for meal prep.
IKEA's HULTARP Rail comes in a variety of colors and two different sizes. Measure your surface first to see whether the 23 ½-inch or the 31 ½-inch version would fit the area better. If space isn't an issue and your utensil crock is overflowing, the latter might be ideal. Both sizes are under $13, making either rail an affordable solution. However, you will need to purchase hooks separately for it, unless you have your own to swap in. You can get a pack of five HULTARP Polished Brass Hooks at IKEA for $6. The store also has additional accessories — like the HULTARP Container – that can also be hung on the bar for even more storage.
Install a handy HULTARP Rail in your kitchen for utensil storage
Use screws and a drill (or screwdriver) to attach the rail to your vertical surface — whether it's a wall or a gorgeous DIY kitchen island. If you want to secure it to tile, you could try using a removable option like Nano Double Sided Adhesive Pads instead — as DIYer home_with_kaitlyn showed. You'd have to be careful how much weight you place on the bar, though. After it's hung up, go through your cooking utensils and weed out any that are worn or never used. Hang a hook on the rail for each utensil you want to store on it. Finally, slide them on and space everything out evenly.
@cozydiyhome
One of the easiest ways to make a small kitchen more functional is simply using the space that usually gets ignored. The side of a kitchen island or perimeter cabinet is one of those hidden storage spots. Instead of letting it sit empty, I added an IKEA HULTARP rail, and it became the perfect place for utensils, tea towels, and even a small cutting board. It keeps everyday items within reach, frees up drawer space, and adds a little cozy kitchen charm at the same time. Small homes just work better when every surface does a little extra! #cozyhome #smallkitchenideas #ikeahack
Your kitchen utensils will no longer create countertop clutter, but they'll still be at your fingertips. Be sure to keep alike tools together (like cooking spoons and spatulas) for added organization. Another perk about the rail is that you could drape a kitchen towel or apron over it, too. If you do end up incorporating one of the aforementioned containers, it could house utensils that don't have hanging holes at their ends. Set it up in any way that fits your needs best. As for that old empty crock, you could always create a birdbath out of the kitchen item so it has a brand new purpose.