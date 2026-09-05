Forget Crocks: IKEA Has A Better Way To Organize Kitchen Utensils Without Countertop Clutter

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Kitchen utensils are a major necessity for cooking and serving up meals. But as many of us know, they can easily get jumbled when storing them in a crock, often turning into an eyesore. Fortunately, an alternative solution resides at IKEA. Instead of keeping an army of utensils on the counter, a HULTARP Rail is designed to be installed on a vertical surface, like the side of a kitchen island. You're then able to hang cooking utensils from the rail's hooks so they stay organized and out of the way. It's a switch that could help free countertop space for other types of kitchen equipment, or give you more room for meal prep.

IKEA's HULTARP Rail comes in a variety of colors and two different sizes. Measure your surface first to see whether the 23 ½-inch or the 31 ½-inch version would fit the area better. If space isn't an issue and your utensil crock is overflowing, the latter might be ideal. Both sizes are under $13, making either rail an affordable solution. However, you will need to purchase hooks separately for it, unless you have your own to swap in. You can get a pack of five HULTARP Polished Brass Hooks at IKEA for $6. The store also has additional accessories — like the HULTARP Container – that can also be hung on the bar for even more storage.