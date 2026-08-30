Lawn Mowers Simply Aren't Made The Same Way Anymore

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A mower is a must-have lawn care tool for homeowners all over the world, but this familiar machine has changed a lot over the years. Prior to the 1800s, most ordinary homeowners didn't keep manicured lawns. If they did have grassy patches of land, they either left them as is or used them for grazing sheep or goats. Wealthy landowners hired scythe men to keep the grounds tidy, and places like Versailles had dedicated teams of groundskeepers to keep the grass perfectly trimmed by hand.

It wasn't until the early 1800s that homeowners started to fall in love with lawns. But the old methods of grazing, scythes, and shears were just too much work. So, an English inventor named Edwin Budding patented the first reel push mower in 1830, a bladed cylinder that rolls and cuts the grass to an even level. Then, an American inventor named Elwood McGuire improved and lightened the design in 1870 and made lawn mowing more widespread.

Steam was all the rage in the 1890s, and lawn mowers were not immune. The first steam-powered lawn mower was built in 1893 in England. But they were clunky, and the boilers took a long time to heat up, so they never really took off.