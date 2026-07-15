Move Over, Riding Lawn Mowers: There's An Easier, Eco-Friendly Option

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Take it from someone who actually owns a scythe: Robotic lawn mowers are where things are headed, and that's a good thing. Not for silly reasons like lawn striping and, well, grass in general, but for the good reasons: They're cheaper, easier, and more environmentally friendly. The sweet spot for robotic mowers seems to be in replacing riding mowers, not just push mowers, so that the answer to "Should I get an electric or gas mower?" is quickly becoming "go robotic instead."

Autonomous mowers have a lot going for them. They are quiet and energy-efficient and create no emissions. They require essentially no maintenance, and typically include a host of features (like smart navigation and daily micro-clipping passes). Less expensive robotic mowers have traditionally had fewer navigation options and features, like all-wheel drive, but once-cutting-edge (pun intended) features like Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) GPS correction, AI vision, and multi-zone path planning can now be had on sub-$1,000 models. Cheaper robotic mowers still tend to be designed for smaller lawns in the ⅛- to ¼-acre range. Robotic mowers average $1,697.93 at Home Depot, with both the cheapest ($648.99) and the most expensive ($3,373.95) garnering over 4 stars.

While you can still get a push mower far cheaper (the lowest Home Depot prices are $229 for a gas mower, $199 for a battery-powered mower, and $179 for a corded electric push mower), compared to riding mowers, the advantage of a robotic mower becomes notable: the average robotic mower is cheaper than the cheapest gas or battery-powered riding mowers at Lowes or Home Depot, and the most expensive robot mower is far less expensive than the priciest gas or battery-operated mowers.