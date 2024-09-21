The Biggest Downsides To Electric Lawn Mowers
At first glance, buying an electric lawn mower seems like a no-brainer, since they come with some major advantages. For one thing, they are better for the environment. Electric mowers are also light, easy to move and operate quietly. Despite these advantages, when you start to compare them to gas lawn mowers, you'll notice a few obvious drawbacks.
For one, the rumors are true: Electric lawn mowers tend to lack some of the power of gas lawn mowers. They have less torque and won't usually work as well on hills and varied terrain. They also won't run as long, as an electric lawn mower's charge may only last between 30 and 90 minutes. If that isn't long enough to cover your yard, it will be time-consuming to recharge it. The alternative is to get an electric mower with a cord, but these can be frustrating to deal with as well, for fairly obvious reasons.
And that's before we get into the cost factor. Now, to be clear, electric mowers can, overall, be operated at a lower cost than gas-guzzling alternatives, because you'll tend to pay less on gas and maintenance than with traditional, gas-powered lawn mowers (charging is cheaper than buying gas, to say the least). However, it's also true that you'll usually pay more upfront for an electric lawn mower than an equivalent gas-powered alternative. To top it off, you'll also need to spend $100 to $300 (or more) on a battery replacement every few years.
Electric mowers can still be worth it, but you need to know & understand the drawbacks
Electric lawn mowers can still be a great choice — as long as you keep their drawbacks in mind when buying one. Keep the requirements of your home in mind and be sure to choose one of the best battery-powered lawn mowers that are available. First and foremost, consider how large of a space you have. You'll want to ensure the battery lasts long enough (assuming you don't get a corded one). A battery that lasts 45 minutes is a good minimum to look for, but if you have a large lawn to cut, you may want one that lasts even longer.
To mow your lawn efficiently, you'll also want to get a mower with a large cutting width so that you can cover ground more quickly, even assuming you've already figured out the best mowing patterns for your yard. You may also want to get a riding lawn mower instead of a push mower if you'll be cutting a lot of grass. These are better for larger areas, and handle rough terrain better than push mowers. In general, keep in mind that a more powerful mower will be needed if your lawn has a lot of hills and varied terrain.
Finally, consider the same factors you would consider when buying a gas-powered lawn mower. Think carefully about your level of comfort when buying a mower, and consider looking for other accessories and special features that can help you cut your lawn more comfortably and efficiently.