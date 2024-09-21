The Biggest Downsides To Electric Lawn Mowers

At first glance, buying an electric lawn mower seems like a no-brainer, since they come with some major advantages. For one thing, they are better for the environment. Electric mowers are also light, easy to move and operate quietly. Despite these advantages, when you start to compare them to gas lawn mowers, you'll notice a few obvious drawbacks.

For one, the rumors are true: Electric lawn mowers tend to lack some of the power of gas lawn mowers. They have less torque and won't usually work as well on hills and varied terrain. They also won't run as long, as an electric lawn mower's charge may only last between 30 and 90 minutes. If that isn't long enough to cover your yard, it will be time-consuming to recharge it. The alternative is to get an electric mower with a cord, but these can be frustrating to deal with as well, for fairly obvious reasons.

And that's before we get into the cost factor. Now, to be clear, electric mowers can, overall, be operated at a lower cost than gas-guzzling alternatives, because you'll tend to pay less on gas and maintenance than with traditional, gas-powered lawn mowers (charging is cheaper than buying gas, to say the least). However, it's also true that you'll usually pay more upfront for an electric lawn mower than an equivalent gas-powered alternative. To top it off, you'll also need to spend $100 to $300 (or more) on a battery replacement every few years.