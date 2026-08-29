How To Easily Keep Dirt And Mud From Sticking To Your Shovel
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Gardeners love spending an afternoon playing in the dirt. Naturally, things can get pretty messy, so it's crucial to take good care of your tools. Keeping dirt and mud off your shovels not only prevents rust but also rids tools of microorganisms that can be transferred to healthy plants. Fortunately, WD-40 keeps mud from sticking to metal tools, helping them stay cleaner and last longer. There are plenty of ways to use WD-40 in your yard, and it's especially handy to keep essential gardening tools in peak condition.
The secret blend of lubricants found in WD-40 acts as a water displacement solvent and de-greaser. It helps eliminate corrosion by protecting shovels against moisture that leads to rust, which could potentially shorten the tool's lifespan. Spraying the multi-purpose formula onto the shovel blade will prevent a combination of mud, clay, and dirt from sticking to the surface. What's more, WD-40 can even loosen stuck-on debris with a few quick sprays.
Here's why WD-40 is essential for your garden shovel
Let's say you're working in the garden and dirt is sticking to your shovel. Not only does this make the tool heavier and clumsier to maneuver, but it can ultimately effect its quality and performance, which is not ideal when you have an outdoor oasis to maintain. Spray both sides of the blade with the formula to prevent soil from sticking and ensure it moves smoothly through the dirt. When cleaning a shovel with a wooden handle, you can also spray a small amount of WD-40 on the handle to avoid splinters. When the cold weather rolls around, store the shovel inside during the winter and spray a small amount of WD-40 on the blade to increase its longevity for peak gardening season.
There are more genius ways to use WD-40, but there are a few important items to address before using it on gardening tools. You need to rinse your shovel with water after each use and pat it dry with a towel to prevent rust. If this doesn't remove stubborn debris, make sure to use steel wool or a bristle brush to remove excess dirt and corrosion. Then, a few sprays of WD-40 will further enhance those rust-fighting efforts.