7 Genius Ways You Never Thought To Use WD-40 In Your Garage

WD-40 has been a staple in many homes and garages since its inception in the 1950s. While it is well known for making it easy to removing stuck bolts, removing rust, and lubricating parts, this multi-use product can do much, much more. In fact, WD-40 is one of those products that seems to have an infinite amount of uses. Due largely to this versatility, WD-40 states that as early as the 1990s, four-fifths of American households had a can handy. Although most who buy WD-40 likely know it has a wide range of applications, they probably don't fully realize to what extent. The company claims the product has over 2,000 uses! It is really no surprise there are a number of ways you may have never considered to use WD-40 in your garage, such as preventing splinters on wooden tool handles or removing those stubborn oil spills from the floor.

While some of these uses may seem far-fetched, they actually work. WD-40's unique ingredient combo allows it to function as, among other things, a cleaner, degreaser, lubricant, corrosion and rust inhibitor, solvent, and penetrant. Once you learn of some of the genius ways in which you can use it in the garage alone, you may find yourself buying WD-40 by the case instead of single cans.