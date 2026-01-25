The Common Household Essential That Makes It Easier To Remove Rusty Bolts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Encountering rusty bolts can bring virtually any project to a screeching halt or, at least, significantly slow your progress. However, there is a common household essential that makes it easier to remove rusty bolts. In fact, that is just one of the many surprising uses for WD-40, which can be used to both loosen rusty bolts and prevent them from rusting in the first place. Odds are, you already have a can somewhere in your house, shed, or garage. If not, buying a can of WD-40 Penetrant is relatively inexpensive and the time you save removing rusty bolts will quickly make up for the cost.

The original formula WD-40, a multi-use product that has been around since the 1950s, can be used to effectively remove rust and loosen rusty bolts — and has been since its inception. However, today the company features a long line of variations, all of which are based on the water displacement properties of the original. If you are specifically using it to loosen tight bolts or remove rusty ones, the Specialist Penetrant is the best version for the job. That is because it is specially designed for this task, with a capillary action that lets it quickly make its way down the threads of nuts and bolts, ensuring that it is working to loosen rust throughout the length of the item. However, if all you have is the original formula, don't panic. That will work as well. It just may take a little longer to penetrate and break the rusty bond.