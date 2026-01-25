The Common Household Essential That Makes It Easier To Remove Rusty Bolts
Encountering rusty bolts can bring virtually any project to a screeching halt or, at least, significantly slow your progress. However, there is a common household essential that makes it easier to remove rusty bolts. In fact, that is just one of the many surprising uses for WD-40, which can be used to both loosen rusty bolts and prevent them from rusting in the first place. Odds are, you already have a can somewhere in your house, shed, or garage. If not, buying a can of WD-40 Penetrant is relatively inexpensive and the time you save removing rusty bolts will quickly make up for the cost.
The original formula WD-40, a multi-use product that has been around since the 1950s, can be used to effectively remove rust and loosen rusty bolts — and has been since its inception. However, today the company features a long line of variations, all of which are based on the water displacement properties of the original. If you are specifically using it to loosen tight bolts or remove rusty ones, the Specialist Penetrant is the best version for the job. That is because it is specially designed for this task, with a capillary action that lets it quickly make its way down the threads of nuts and bolts, ensuring that it is working to loosen rust throughout the length of the item. However, if all you have is the original formula, don't panic. That will work as well. It just may take a little longer to penetrate and break the rusty bond.
Using WD-40 to remove rusty bolts
Using WD-40 to remove rusty bolts is a relatively simple process. How long it takes may vary depending on the severity of the rust (and/or corrosion) that has formed and is holding the bolt in place. When it comes to slightly rusted bolts, you may need to do nothing more than spray WD-40 over the bolt threads and give it a few minutes to work before taking a wrench to it. However, for more severely rusted bolts, you may need to take additional steps to free them.
If you are attempting to remove rusty bolts that are seriously locked in place, you should start by cleaning away as much rust as possible. A wire brush is ideal for this purpose. Utilize the bristles to scrub rust from the threads and juncture points. Once you've brushed away as much rust as possible, spray the bolt with WD-40 and let it sit. Typically, the minimum amount of time to let it soak is 15 minutes. However, when it comes to the effectiveness of penetrating oil, the longer the sit time, the better. So, if you're not in a rush, let the WD-40 soak for a few hours or even overnight.
While the penetrant is making its way down the threads, give the head of the bolt a few taps with a hammer. After ample soak time, attempt to remove the bolt. If you still can't get it, repeat those steps. If it comes free, take a bit of time to clean the bolt or its replacement, nuts, and any threaded parts with WD-40 to help prevent a repeat incident.