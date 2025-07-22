These WD-40 Hacks Are Game-Changers For Painting Around The House

If someone suggests swapping your WD-40's spray nozzle cap onto your spray paint can, you might react like YouTuber @DuncanCustomAirbrush and think, "There's no way that will work." Or your reaction might be more like, "There's no reason to bother." @DuncanCustomAirbrush doesn't have the second reaction because he already knows that the straw promotes precision and reduces overspray. They're also useful for spraying hard-to-reach areas and for decanting spray paint into a container.

You can buy spray paint can nozzles like Hyatt's master cap set and, if you do a lot of varied spray painting, it might be worthwhile. But WD-40's Smart Straw is more comfortable and more flexible than the cap that comes on most spray paint cans. It has an easier-to-use trigger, and the straw can be flipped up for precise application or down for wider application.

The real WD-40 aficionado, however, might be wondering if one can use Rust-Oleum's comfort grip with WD-40 rather than paint. Or, perhaps even better, can one stick a can in one of those spray can extension pole adapters and extend the reach of WD-40 to the very heavens? We don't know yet, but we'll certainly be finding out. This afternoon, if possible. The point is that spray can nozzles are often interchangeable, so why not interchange them? Just don't forget to invert the can and give it a good blast after spraying paint to clear the valve nozzle.