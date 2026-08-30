Turn Old Pie Pans Into Stylish Countertop Storage With A Thrifted Candle Holder
Looking for countertop storage that's a piece of cake? Start with a pie plate! Actually, you'll need two metal pie tins for this creative but simple solution. The idea here is to construct a two-tiered tray by attaching a chunky candle holder between the two plates as a center pillar. The result is a space-efficient countertop solution that gives you twice the storage for small items like spices, making it a smart choice if you're looking for small kitchen organization ideas.
Before you buy anything, check your old bakeware to see if you have two pie plates that you no longer use — metal is ideal. They don't have to match. Using two different pie pans gives the display a rustic, eclectic vibe. Since you're using the tin for storage rather than baking, the condition of the finish doesn't matter as much, meaning you may have less competition for those older tins. (If the pie plate idea doesn't fit your vibe, there are other variations — like transforming old wooden bowls into countertop storage with candlesticks.)
And while you're thrifting, keep an eye out for a sturdy candle holder. Any kind will work as long as the top and bottom are flat. A narrower profile leaves more space on the lower tray, but you can go with a chunkier option if you prefer. Test out different holders between the pie plates to find a combination that speaks to you. You'll also need fasteners to hold it all together. Glue is a good general option. If you choose a wooden candle holder and metal pie plates, you can use screws to hold the pieces together.
Pie pans and candle holders make an ideal tiered tray
You may need to clean up the pie plates to remove spots. Or, leave them as-is for a well-loved look. If you prefer a polished or colorful finish, paint the pie plates. Chalk paint works well on metal and offers a matte sheen. Spray paint formulated for metal comes in more finishes if you prefer something a little glossier.
The candle holder is another spot where you can add color. You can also swap the candle holder for similar items to create the stand — cut a wooden spindle from a banister or chair to the desired size, for example. A slim, short vase also works well. Or, use a thick dowel or square piece of wood and wrap it with twine to show sometexture.
To assemble the display, apply glue to the bottom of the candle holder and press it in the center of the bottom pie plate. Add more glue on top and center the top pie plate on it. If you prefer screws, drill pilot holes and secure the screws to hold the top and bottom metal plates to the center post. You can add extra embellishments to customize the look. Beads or decorative cords along the top pie plate edges are one example. Other ideas include fringe around the pie plates, trim to hide where the candle holder meets the pie plates, and a finial or knob in the center of the top plate. If you have extra pie pans, hold onto them for other projects. You can also use old pie pans to make charming DIY pavers.