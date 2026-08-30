Turn Old Pie Pans Into Stylish Countertop Storage With A Thrifted Candle Holder

Looking for countertop storage that's a piece of cake? Start with a pie plate! Actually, you'll need two metal pie tins for this creative but simple solution. The idea here is to construct a two-tiered tray by attaching a chunky candle holder between the two plates as a center pillar. The result is a space-efficient countertop solution that gives you twice the storage for small items like spices, making it a smart choice if you're looking for small kitchen organization ideas.

Before you buy anything, check your old bakeware to see if you have two pie plates that you no longer use — metal is ideal. They don't have to match. Using two different pie pans gives the display a rustic, eclectic vibe. Since you're using the tin for storage rather than baking, the condition of the finish doesn't matter as much, meaning you may have less competition for those older tins. (If the pie plate idea doesn't fit your vibe, there are other variations — like transforming old wooden bowls into countertop storage with candlesticks.)

And while you're thrifting, keep an eye out for a sturdy candle holder. Any kind will work as long as the top and bottom are flat. A narrower profile leaves more space on the lower tray, but you can go with a chunkier option if you prefer. Test out different holders between the pie plates to find a combination that speaks to you. You'll also need fasteners to hold it all together. Glue is a good general option. If you choose a wooden candle holder and metal pie plates, you can use screws to hold the pieces together.