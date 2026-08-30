She Covers An Old Pickle Jar In Anti-Slip Liner To Turn It Into A Cutesy Candle Holder

Love it or hate it, anti-slip shelf liner is effective when it comes to keeping your plates from slipping. But it also works as a decorative element in your DIY projects. YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz proves that when she covers the outside of a pickle jar with the liner (along with some twine and other embellishments) to turn it into a candle holder. The holes in the liner let the glow of the candle shine through while still giving an air of mystery.

Using a glass jar creates a sturdy structure for your candle holder. Keep that pickle jar once you polish off the puckery treats; you can also use a mason jar or another old food jar if you're not a pickle fan. The other main component is the holey liner. If you don't have a spare roll at home, head to Dollar Tree — it sells Nonslip Shelf Liner in different colors for $1.25. (Or pull a piece out of a cabinet and use the aluminum foil hack for lining its shelves instead.)

The embellishments are up to you. Keep in mind that if you use a real candle, anything that's flammable near the top of the jar can catch fire easily. In the original, the creator uses thin twine around the top and bottom with thin dowels placed vertically around the sides — those decorations blend well with the earthy beige liner she uses. Nonslip liner comes in other colors, too, so you might want your finishing touches to work better with that. Black liner would pair well with metallic accents, for example, and choosing contrasting colors for the details draws more attention. Make sure you have hot glue on hand to attach all of the decorations.