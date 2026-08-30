She Covers An Old Pickle Jar In Anti-Slip Liner To Turn It Into A Cutesy Candle Holder
Love it or hate it, anti-slip shelf liner is effective when it comes to keeping your plates from slipping. But it also works as a decorative element in your DIY projects. YouTuber Evrim Taşer Yılmaz proves that when she covers the outside of a pickle jar with the liner (along with some twine and other embellishments) to turn it into a candle holder. The holes in the liner let the glow of the candle shine through while still giving an air of mystery.
Using a glass jar creates a sturdy structure for your candle holder. Keep that pickle jar once you polish off the puckery treats; you can also use a mason jar or another old food jar if you're not a pickle fan. The other main component is the holey liner. If you don't have a spare roll at home, head to Dollar Tree — it sells Nonslip Shelf Liner in different colors for $1.25. (Or pull a piece out of a cabinet and use the aluminum foil hack for lining its shelves instead.)
The embellishments are up to you. Keep in mind that if you use a real candle, anything that's flammable near the top of the jar can catch fire easily. In the original, the creator uses thin twine around the top and bottom with thin dowels placed vertically around the sides — those decorations blend well with the earthy beige liner she uses. Nonslip liner comes in other colors, too, so you might want your finishing touches to work better with that. Black liner would pair well with metallic accents, for example, and choosing contrasting colors for the details draws more attention. Make sure you have hot glue on hand to attach all of the decorations.
Line a jar for a decorative candle holder
We know that there are many genius ways to turn old pickle jars from trash into treasures. But for any method, you'll want to clean up the jar first. The pungent pickle odor tends to stick around, so you may need to scrub the jar with baking soda paste or soak it in diluted vinegar for a few hours to make the glass smell fresh. When the jar is dry, cut a piece of your nonslip liner to fit around the jar once. Hot-glue it in place and trim any excess if needed.
From here, the rest of the project focuses on personalizing the candle holder with your decorations. Wrapping the jar's top rim and bottom edge gives the final candle holder a clean look. If you don't like the twine appearance from the original project, try ribbon, fabric strips, leather, or cording. A row of side-by-side round beads adds more depth in those areas. If you want to create a lantern-style look, wrap wire around the top edge and create a handle loop with it. Or, create a display platform for three of these pickle jar candles — cut a piece of scrap wood long enough to fit them all. Paint or stain it, and add little wood legs to the bottom. Then, arrange the jars on top.
Once you're happy with the holders, pop your candles inside. The size of the pickle jar will impact what size of candles you can use. To avoid potential fire hazards, use flame-less, battery-powered candles. They're also a lot cleaner without melted wax and soot. Strands of fairy lights offer another option. When you're done, use our candle styling ideas from Instagram to perfect your display.