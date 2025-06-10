The Aluminum Foil Hack You Should Be Using In Your Cabinets

Shelf liners are one of those things that seem so insignificant but make a really big impact in your kitchen. Kitchen cabinets and drawers can be dark and dreary spaces, and a liner in a cheerful pattern can really brighten them up. They can also protect your shelving and drawers from moisture and dirt, and can make them easier to keep clean. Some types of liners help keep items in place when a drawer is opened. Cabinets and drawers that get heavy use may benefit from having a liner in place to protect cabinets from scratches and dings. Maria's Condo points out that liners can dampen the rattles and other noises that may happen when you open and close drawers. The best contact paper for kitchen cabinets is washable, adhesive, and thicker than contact paper.

Shelf liners come in a wide array of styles and colors, but there is one material you may never have thought about: Aluminum foil. You already know it's great for baking and protecting your leftovers, but it is also good for protecting your shelves from water damage, since water can't seep through it. It also reflects light really well, which means when your cabinets and drawers are opened, you will easily be able to see the items you are looking for. Pest Pointers offers one more little-known benefit of aluminum foil: It deters mice. The creatures don't like the shiny and reflective surfaces or the crinkling sound it makes.