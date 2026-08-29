Use Old Plastic Containers To DIY Stylish Bathroom Storage Instead Of Tossing Them

Are your cabinets full of old plastic containers you don't want to throw out? Whether you're on a first-name basis with your DoorDash guy or buying prepared food at the grocery just makes your life a little easier, plastic containers can really start to pile up. Even if their lids are long gone or you're struggling to find a place to recycle them, there's no need to toss your sturdiest plastic containers in the garbage since they can be easily turned into surprisingly stylish bathroom storage. YouTuber @Manacreativecorner used a little masking tape, cardboard, and decorative jute elements to transform two old plastic containers into the perfect spot for displaying her everyday beauty products. To make it, she cut and bent the containers in half, joined them with tape at the seams, added a cardboard base, and used hot glue to decorate her DIY storage solution with inexpensive ribbon and imitation floral accents.

This is one of the most brilliant ways to reuse old plastic containers around the house because the construction method takes a few humdrum circular containers from totally forgettable to surprisingly fancy. A sharp pair of scissors is the most important tool you'll need, but a hot glue gun will also come in handy. Although it can be a little fiddly, thin masking tape adds just the right amount of structural support to this DIY bathroom storage idea without adding a lot of bulk to thin plastic containers, but packing or duct tape would work in a pinch. You can use any identical containers you like, as long as they are flat on the bottom. Two sturdy pieces of cardboard are must-haves, but paint, ribbon, or imitation flowers are optional decorative elements.