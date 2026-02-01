Upcycle A Plastic Food Container To Make Unique Decor From Repurposed Materials

Make sure your container is washed out and completely dry before starting the project. The first step is to make wheels out of the bangles. Cut two pieces of popsicle sticks that will fit snugly inside one. Next, glue them inside the bracelet so that they're crisscrossed. They should look like cute little spokes. Repeat these steps until you have four wagon wheels. Once you do, glue them onto the long sides of the plastic container. To connect them, glue an additional stick across each set of wheels for an added touch.

If you like DIYs that use spray paint, time to get a can of it out! You can paint your wagon any color you like. But if you use stylish accent colors, like gold or silver, it could help elevate the piece. Give your wagon a good coating of spray paint until it's completely covered. Set it aside to dry. The next step is one of the most fun parts — deciding what to put inside of the wagon! While it would be lovely on its own sitting on a shelf or table, you can add other items to make it even more unique.

Place napkins and salt and pepper shakers inside the wagon, then use it as dining table decor. Fill it with tiny pots of succulents, a small basket of flowers, or colorful jars. Set the wagon on an electronics stand and use it to hold your TV controllers. Or, turn it into a chic organizer for all your coffee supplies. There are so many possibilities, as long as it can support the weight.