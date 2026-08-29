Skip The Vegetable Oil: There's A Better Way To Keep Grass Off Lawn Mower Decks

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Vegetable oil is commonly suggested as a cheap kitchen staple that'll keep grass off your lawn mower. However, there may be a way to prevent grass clumps from sticking and help protect your machinery simultaneously. A little wax is an easy and effective way to keep your mower slick. Instead of clinging to the deck, a little wax helps grass clippings and debris slide off your machinery. When damp grass clippings stick to the underside of your lawn mower, it's more likely to develop issues like rust. Wax not only keeps pesky clippings away, but waxing a mower helps to give it a protective coating as well.

Regularly cleaning your equipment and keeping it free of grass clippings is a simple way to extend your lawn mower's life. Automobile wax designed for buffing cars and protecting their paint will work well for your lawn mower's deck, too. Across lawn care and home blogs, online forums, and social media, automobile wax is recommended to keep mowers clean and looking their best. Turtle Wax soft paste wax typically costs around $8 at Walmart and is often mentioned as a car wax that's used for lawn mowers.