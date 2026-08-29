Skip The Vegetable Oil: There's A Better Way To Keep Grass Off Lawn Mower Decks
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Vegetable oil is commonly suggested as a cheap kitchen staple that'll keep grass off your lawn mower. However, there may be a way to prevent grass clumps from sticking and help protect your machinery simultaneously. A little wax is an easy and effective way to keep your mower slick. Instead of clinging to the deck, a little wax helps grass clippings and debris slide off your machinery. When damp grass clippings stick to the underside of your lawn mower, it's more likely to develop issues like rust. Wax not only keeps pesky clippings away, but waxing a mower helps to give it a protective coating as well.
Regularly cleaning your equipment and keeping it free of grass clippings is a simple way to extend your lawn mower's life. Automobile wax designed for buffing cars and protecting their paint will work well for your lawn mower's deck, too. Across lawn care and home blogs, online forums, and social media, automobile wax is recommended to keep mowers clean and looking their best. Turtle Wax soft paste wax typically costs around $8 at Walmart and is often mentioned as a car wax that's used for lawn mowers.
Waxing your mower deck to prevent stuck grass clippings
While most car wax products should work well for your mower, ensure the one you choose isn't abrasive. Before applying any wax, it's important to thoroughly clean your lawn mower deck first. Rinse the mower deck with a hose or scrape off any frustrating clumps of grass leaves. Alternatively, try blowing away dried grass clumps with a leaf blower before washing. Once all of the grass and dirt has been removed from your lawn equipment, simply rub wax over the mower. With a rag, gently apply the car wax to both the underside and top of the lawn mower deck.
Consider coating the mower's blades in automobile wax as well, or wherever grass tends to cling to your mower. Using more than one coat of wax will help to ensure the surface of your mower is adequately covered. Now, wax should keep your mower cleaner as you cut your grass. Eventually, the wax will begin to wear off, and more grass will begin sticking to the deck again. Simply clean the equipment and reapply the wax as necessary. Manufacturers also suggest car wax to help protect the plastic and metal components, as well as for fixing up scratches.