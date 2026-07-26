Keep Grass Off Of Lawn Mower Blades With A Cheap Kitchen Staple

As co-owner of a small garden and landscape business, one of my priorities was to keep the lawn mower clean and sharpen the blade to ensure that it cut the grass efficiently without overworking, We had two walk-behind rotary mowers — and one of my jobs was to thoroughly clean them after each use. Sometimes it was a real chore, especially after cutting wet or long grass, because cuttings would stick to the deck, the blade, and the drive shaft. For a while I simply scraped, until I got the idea to spray a non-stick coating to make the next cleaning easier. I would sometimes grab a can of PAM vegetable oil spray from the kitchen to create the barrier.

Anything you can use to season a cast iron skillet and prevent eggs from sticking, I figured, would prevent grass from sticking to a lawn mower, and it turned out that it actually was helpful for most routine mowing jobs. A fine layer of grass cuttings still collected around the base of the deck near the wheels and the blade and drive shaft, but it seldom needed scraping; it would come off with a power washer.

PAM, a kitchen staple that has been around since the 60s, is a combination of canola, palm, and coconut oil blended with soy lecithin as a non-stick agent. It also contains wheat gluten, which bothered my wife and prevented her from using it very often in the kitchen, but the lawnmower didn't seem to care.