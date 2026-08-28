Use Old Wood Pallets To Create A Cute DIY Bird Feeder For Your Backyard

To start, dismantle a pallet using a hammer and pry bar. You might want to sand a few boards before handling further to avoid splinters. Cut down the pieces for a rectangular base and 22 slats. These slats will be used for lips around the base to contain the seeds, two cross-brace sidewalls, a quaint slatted roof, and two pairs of rafters to support the roof. In their video, woodworkingtv8714 made each cross brace by cutting half-lap joints, then cut 45-degree butt joints where each pair of rafters meet to form the slopes that hold the roof slats. (Before you try following any one video tutorial on making these joints, it's best to research which woodworking advice is sound and legit.) A more beginner-friendly alternative is simply cutting the top corners (roof end) of two rectangular boards at mirrored 45-degree angles; each sidewall should now resemble a 2D house shape. Assemble as shown using wood glue and reinforcing with the nail gun as you go.

Want to make this daintier? As in the video, alternate the roof slat stain colors. Consider painting the house exterior in cute punchy colors or specific hues to attract certain breeds. You can paint and seal your own artwork or stenciled shapes and lettering, or decoupage it (don't forget to waterproof the latter).

Other enhancements are more practical, such as introducing drainage by swapping the base with window-screen mesh, or forgoing the slatted roof for two butt-joined single-wood pieces to better protect the seed (and bird) from rainwater. Finally, hang the feeder from a tree bough or post. You can also mount it onto a trunk or fence by attaching appropriate hardware you can find in most home improvement stores. You'll bring joy to your feathered friends — and aspiring birders in the family — either way.