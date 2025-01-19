The Internet Is Full Of Bad Woodworking Advice: Here's How To Do Better Research

As an expert woodworker with decades of experience, looking for woodworking instructions on the internet (be it video or written content) is just something I don't have to do. In fact, I've helped create instructional woodworking content. But with topics of which I am ignorant, like plumbing basics, how to catch a tuna, how to lay brick, or how to play the mandolin, I look it up online just like everyone else. I refer to YouTube as the source of all knowledge. But there I confront the problem all of us have when it comes to gathering information: whether it's correct. Can I trust it? I can't know what I don't know. If a YouTuber tells me that all I need to plumb my new shower is ½-inch PVC pipe, can I trust them or might a ¾-inch copper pipe be a better solution? You get the drift.

Luckily, woodworking is not rocket science, but there are correct ways to do things and ways that might work but are less than optimal. This is complicated by the fact that woodworking is a skill that has been around for centuries and there's often more than one way to complete a task. So, you might check out two videos teaching how to do something like making a mortise and tenon (a way to join two pieces of wood together) and get two very different sets of instructions ... and both could be "right." This is not unique to woodworking. Think of how many options there are for every kind of egg recipe and all of them work. For woodworking, here's how to research.