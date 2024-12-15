DIY Woodworking For Beginners: The 3 Tools You'll Need To Get Started

You'll use the circular saw to cut the wood to size and shape needed for your project. There are a few different sizes of handheld circular saws, from mini-circular saws with blade diameters from 4 ½ inches to the more common 7 ¼-inch size. There are corded or cordless versions with varying power ratings expressed in amperage for corded saws and volts for battery powered saws. You might already own one, but if not, get a 7 ¼-inch corded saw. If you don't own one, I would stay away from the cordless models — they are more expensive and some brands lack power. Corded models are inexpensive by comparison and have power to spare.

But these are construction tools. Can they really be used for woodworking? The answer is yes, but be sure to have a sharp blade mounted in the saw. (Get a new blade if you have an old model and are not sure.) To make accurate cuts with a circular saw, use a guide or a "fence" of some sort. This guide can be simply a straight piece of wood to slide your saw along to keep it cutting straight, or you can purchase a guide made for just this purpose. Tools with sharp edges have an inherent danger, so make sure you know the proper technique for how to use a circular saw. The board you are cutting should be secured so it won't move, and of course, keep your fingers away from the blade!