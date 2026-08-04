Easily Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into A Unique Backyard Coffee Table On A Budget

To make this DIY as easy as possible, jennifer.cline left the pallets assembled and stained the wood. The TikToker then stacked one pallet on top of another, forming a good height and size for a backyard table. Screw or nail the two pallets together before attaching the wheels onto the bottom. In each corner on the underside of the base pallet, screw a wheel into the wood. With those few simple steps, you'll be able to enhance your garden with this DIY wood pallet project.

Since pallets typically have spaces between the boards, your tabletop will have gaps. To make a flatter surface that's better for everyday use, disassemble a spare pallet. Trim the planks longways to make them the widths to perfectly fill in the empty spaces. Nail the skinnier boards into the top pallet. Otherwise, gluing extra boards side-by-side on top and in the opposite direction of the top pallet's board is an easy way to make a flat tabletop. An exterior polyurethane sealer can save outdoor wood furniture from rotting and help it hold up better in inclement conditions. So, seal the wood and set your homemade coffee table in your outdoor living area to add a convenient piece of furniture for little cost.