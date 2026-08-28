What Happens If You Mix Hydrogen Peroxide With Dawn Dish Soap?

Looking for a powerful, affordable cleaner that can be used all throughout your home? You might already have everything you need to make one yourself. If you combine Dawn dish soap with hydrogen peroxide, you'll get a strong, foamy liquid that you can spray around your home to remove stains or cut through grease. While there are several household chemicals you should never mix, Dawn and hydrogen peroxide aren't one of those combos — it's perfectly safe to combine them.

Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical compound that has many consumer purposes. It can disinfect surfaces, whiten laundry, take care of tough stains, and lift grime away from grout. It's already quite powerful on its own, but there are a few reasons you might want to mix it with Dawn dish soap.

Dawn dish soap is renowned in the cleaning community for its ability to lift buildup and cut through grease and oil. Despite its name, it's used for far more than just dishes — and by combining Dawn soap with hydrogen peroxide, you'll get an effective cleaner that disinfects, lifts buildup, and leaves surfaces looking brighter all at once. Because hydrogen peroxide bubbles as it breaks down, mixing it with Dawn dish soap also means that you'll get a foamy mixture that can penetrate surfaces more easily.