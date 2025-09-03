Why Hydrogen Peroxide Will Be Your Dirty Grout's New Best Friend

"Grout" — one of those household words where you probably know what it is but have no idea what it's made of. It's the stuff that goes between sections of tile floors and walls that seals them in place and keeps water out. But it's also the stuff that collects dirt and — if you're not diligent — mildew and mold. Grout is usually a mixture of fine particles (such as sand and cement) and water that dries hard when applied, but still retains its granular nature, which is what allows dirt and grime to accumulate there. You might be tempted to reach for a bleach solution when cleaning grout, as it does a decent job of doing so. But you should consider using hydrogen peroxide instead, as it has fewer downsides than bleach for cleaning tile grout.

There are advantages and disadvantages to chlorine bleach. While it's an excellent cleaner and disinfectant, it produces strong fumes and can react in harmful ways when mixed with other compounds like ammonia or vinegar. Hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) is good-old water (H 2 O) with an extra atom of oxygen that breaks apart molecules of dirt, viruses, bacteria, fungus, algae, mold, and mildew. Unlike bleach, hydrogen peroxide breaks down easily in the environment and doesn't produce powerful odors, making it better for spaces that are hard to ventilate, like many bathrooms.