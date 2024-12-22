Common Laundry Stains That Can Be Fixed With A Little Bit Of Vinegar
Whether you're dealing with accidental spills, tacked-in gum, or other types of laundry mishaps, clothing stains are an inevitable fact of life. Before you resort to tossing some of your favorite outfits though, it's possible to tackle common stains if they are caught early. You can certainly use a color-safe commercial stain remover to lift stains from clothing, and this may be a safer option for delicates or bright colors. If you're dealing with cotton or linen, though, you may be able to use a nontoxic, economical pantry item instead: distilled white vinegar.
Cleaning with vinegar around the home works well due to the acetic acid present in the all-natural solution. This same acid may also lift certain stains from clothing, sheets, and towels ... but with a few caveats. First, it's important that you use white vinegar only, and not any other type of vinegar that could potentially stain laundry. Depending on the type of stain, vinegar could be used as a spot treatment in which you combine one part white vinegar with two parts water. For widespread stains, such as in linens, another solution is to add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar in with your laundry and wash as normal. There are also different methods of using vinegar to help treat specific types of common stains — but keep in mind that while vinegar is known to remove stubborn, set stains, dealing with stains as quickly as possible is always best.
Use vinegar to remove gum from clothing before washing
While getting gum in your hair is perhaps one of the worst chewing gum-related mishaps, gum in your clothes is a close second. The good news is that, thanks to its natural acidic nature, white vinegar is a perfect remedy for gum removal because of its ability to dissolve all sorts of gummy residue. Ideally, you'll want to try this remedy for a newfound gum stain on your clothes. It may be especially difficult to remove gum on clothes that have already been washed and thrown in the dryer.
To get rid of gum in clothing, warm a small amount of white vinegar in the microwave. Pour the vinegar directly onto the gum and allow to sit for up to five minutes. Then, take a soft-bristled brush, such as a toothbrush, to massage the vinegar solution into the gum. Rinse with cool water and repeat if necessary. Once the gunk is removed, you can place the item in the washer to remove any remnants of the gum stain. You may also need to use a plastic knife or spoon to scrape some of the gum off after applying vinegar, especially if you're trying to remove chewing gum washed in clothes.
Vinegar may help blot blood stains from clothing
Blood stains are one of the most difficult types of laundry stains to eliminate. If you don't tackle them promptly, blood stains can become permanent on clothes, as well as linens and towels. What's more, not getting rid of the stains entirely from the get-go can still leave you with yellow, red, or brown discoloration in your favorite clothing items. This is another type of stain white vinegar can take care of, but you will need to use this method on fresh blood stains for the best results.
If you are dealing with an active wound, treat this first. Then, take off the affected clothing and pour a liberal amount of white vinegar directly onto the stain and allow to sit for at least 10 minutes. Next, blot the stain with a clean cloth or paper towel. Take care not to rub or scrub, as this can inadvertently worsen the stain, and also make it larger. Rinse with cool water and repeat until you've blotted out as much of the stain as possible before placing the item in the washer for a full cleaning. If you are not at home, you can also try to rinse the blood stain from your clothes with cool water until you are able to treat it.
Eliminate fresh grass stains with a vinegar soak
Whether you have been mowing the lawn or your kids have played in the backyard, grass stains in clothing are common, especially in the spring and summer months or whenever your yard is wet. These can leave permanent yellow and green stains in their wake. Thankfully, if you catch and treat these stains promptly, you can lift them before they ruin your clothes. The acidic properties of vinegar may help remove fresh grass stains, but keep in mind that it won't help old grass stains that were previously washed. Also, this method may not work against grass stains mixed with soil from yard or garden work.
If you want to use vinegar to treat grass stains, you will need to soak the affected clothing immediately. For multiple grass stains, mix white vinegar with equal parts water and allow the garment to soak in the solution for at least 30 minutes before laundering. You can also allow clothing to soak in the vinegar solution overnight. Alternatively, you can create a white vinegar-containing spot treatment for grass stains with the same ingredients as above, and by adding 1 tablespoon of dish soap to a spray bottle. Apply a generous amount to the stain and allow to sit for 30 minutes or longer. Rinse the garment with cool water and repeat until the grass stain is completely gone. Once complete, allow the affected clothing to air dry.
Remove rust stains with white vinegar and table salt
Like other bright-colored stains, rust can be challenging to treat in clothing. One alternative to commercial stain removing products is a white vinegar and table salt combination. White vinegar helps to lift the stain, while the abrasiveness of the salt can help remove the rest of it. The key is, as with most other stains, is to begin treatment as soon as you notice the rust spot for the most positive outcome possible.
To remove rust, apply white vinegar over the fabric stain, and then sprinkle table salt on top. Do not blot or rub the area, as this can possibly worsen the stain. Instead, allow the garment to dry outside in the sun, where the reaction between the vinegar and the salt can work its magic into the rust. Once the vinegar-salt solution is completely dry, wash the garment in cold water once the stain is gone. Remove the clothing from the washer and check to see if the rust is completely gone before placing it in the dryer. If some of the rust still remains, go back to the first step and repeat the process again.
White vinegar can help remove tea and coffee stains in a pinch
Everyone has experienced spilled beverages on clothing. When it's black tea or coffee though, you must act quickly before the stain becomes permanent. White vinegar can come in handy if you don't have a commercial spot treatment available, or if you're not at home and need to buy a quick, affordable fix until you can wash your clothes. In these cases, white vinegar can act as either a spot treatment or a soak. Just be aware that if you're using vinegar as a spot treatment and have to wear the affected garment that you will likely smell like vinegar until you can change into something else.
There are two ways you can use vinegar on fresh tea or coffee stains. If you're at home and are in a position to change into different clothing, you can create a soak consisting of 1 tablespoon white vinegar, a ½ teaspoon of dishwashing detergent, and 1 quart of warm water. Allow the affected garment to soak for at least 15 minutes before rinsing in cold water. You can repeat the process until most of the stain is gone, and then wash the affected garment as usual. If you're not at home and need to remove the stain in a pinch, apply a small amount of diluted vinegar to a dry paper towel and blot as much of the stain as you can without rubbing.
Create a sweat stain removal soak with white vinegar
Sweat stains commonly develop in shirts, and they're even more noticeable on white and light-colored garments. The problem is, you may not notice these stains until you have already washed and dried your clothes. Unlike other common laundry stains, vinegar may still be able to help treat old sweat stains to some degree. For the best results though, you will need to use a white vinegar soak to tackle dark underarm stains and other sweat-related stains as soon as you notice them.
First, combine 1 cup of white vinegar with 2 cups of water into a plastic tub or container. Place the shirt or other affected garment into the solution and allow to sit for up to 30 minutes. Once you've removed the clothing from the vinegar and water solution, lay it on a flat surface. Next, combine 1 tablespoon of salt with 1 tablespoon hydrogen peroxide and ½ cup of baking soda to create a spot removal paste. Work the paste into the sweat stains with a soft-bristled toothbrush and allow to sit for 20 minutes. Wash the garment in the warmest water possible, and then allow to air-dry. If sweat stains persist, repeat the process. For old, but smaller stains, consider applying a few drops of white vinegar directly to your clothes before washing and air-drying them.
Soak wine-stained garments in a white vinegar solution
Wine spills can be catastrophic for clothing, particularly if it's related to red varieties. Before you give up on the affected clothes though, you might consider how white vinegar can also help remove red wine stains from fabric. The key though, as with coffee, grass, and other richly pigmented stains, is to treat wine stains as soon as you can. One of the best ways to accomplish this is with a white vinegar-containing soak.
Quickly make a soak containing a mixture of 1 tablespoon white vinegar, ½ teaspoon dishwashing soap, and 1 quart of warm water. Allow the garment to sit in the solution for 15 minutes before removal. Then, follow up with a small amount of rubbing alcohol and work it directly into the stain with a soft cloth or sponge from the center to the edges of the stain. Rinse the rubbing alcohol with cool water, and then place the garment in the washing machine. Allow to air-dry to ensure you've entirely removed the stain.