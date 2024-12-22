Common Laundry Stains That Can Be Fixed With A Little Bit Of Vinegar

Whether you're dealing with accidental spills, tacked-in gum, or other types of laundry mishaps, clothing stains are an inevitable fact of life. Before you resort to tossing some of your favorite outfits though, it's possible to tackle common stains if they are caught early. You can certainly use a color-safe commercial stain remover to lift stains from clothing, and this may be a safer option for delicates or bright colors. If you're dealing with cotton or linen, though, you may be able to use a nontoxic, economical pantry item instead: distilled white vinegar.

Cleaning with vinegar around the home works well due to the acetic acid present in the all-natural solution. This same acid may also lift certain stains from clothing, sheets, and towels ... but with a few caveats. First, it's important that you use white vinegar only, and not any other type of vinegar that could potentially stain laundry. Depending on the type of stain, vinegar could be used as a spot treatment in which you combine one part white vinegar with two parts water. For widespread stains, such as in linens, another solution is to add 1 tablespoon of white vinegar in with your laundry and wash as normal. There are also different methods of using vinegar to help treat specific types of common stains — but keep in mind that while vinegar is known to remove stubborn, set stains, dealing with stains as quickly as possible is always best.