Banish Grass Stains From Clothing Using Items You Already Have In The House

Kids and adults alike find themselves playing in the grass, whether it's football, tag, or a hike. Unfortunately, those fun outdoor activities can lead to grass stains on your clothing. While removing these grass stains may seem daunting, the trick is to catch them early. When you do, you have a far better chance of removing the stain completely than you would if you left the clothing in the laundry basket for several days.

The good news is that you can treat grass stains on clothes by using common household ingredients without having to run to the store. Vinegar cleaning hacks are everywhere now because it's good for household cleaning and stain removal. Other multipurpose household products to use for cleaning include lemons, baking soda, salt, rubbing alcohol, and Zote soap. But before using any of these products, read the garment's care instructions carefully.

To get rid of grass stains on clothes, start with vinegar, which you likely already have in your house. Remember to treat the grass stains while fresh and before the green juices have time to bond with the fabric. Now, mix a 1:1 vinegar and tap water (room temperature) solution and soak the grass-stained clothing for about half an hour. Remove the item and rinse it in warm water. Repeat the process if needed. After that, place it in the washing machine and run on a regular cycle to remove the vinegar smell. This works because the acid in white vinegar helps to remove stains from polyester and other fabrics. If you don't have any on hand, you can try something else, like baking soda or lemon juice. Both are gentle on fabrics, so they may be a better option for delicate garments.