This Familiar, Once-Dated Countertop Material Has A Completely Different Look Now
If there is one material that seemed destined to remain in the "Dated Countertops" bin forever, it would be tile. This was the go-to material for kitchen countertops from the early 1900s toward the end of the century. The grout lines were tight, the tiles were colorful, and there seemed to be no end to the patterns one could make. While this style faded away by the early 2000s in favor of more seamless materials like granite and quartz, tile is still pretty common today, with a completely different look from the old-school countertops we're all familiar with.
While tile has always been a relatively affordable and adaptable material, one of the main reasons it went out of fashion was because of the grout lines. Dust, food bits, grime, bacteria, and stains could easily collect in these channels between the tiles, which made for difficult cleaning and potentially unsanitary surfaces. In fact, people dislike grout lines so much that having these kinds of countertops can lower a home's value.
Thankfully, grout technology has improved immensely over the years. Modern grout for tile countertops now comes with built-in stain resistance and antimicrobial properties that make it far easier to care for. But it's not just the grout that's changed. The types of tiles people are using for their countertops are drastically different from those used over the last century.
Wider tiles make for more cohesive designs
If you look at some of the modern ideas for tile countertops, you'll find that homeowners and designers are tending toward wider, large-format format tiles as opposed to the traditional smaller tiles. Because of their size, large-format tiles do not require thick grout lines, giving them a cohesive look with almost imperceptible visual breaks.
Another type of tile people are looking into is handmade artisan tile, which offers great opportunities to bring texture and unique patterns into your kitchen. HGTV personality Erin Napier bids farewell to subway tile in favor of colorful, hand-painted tiles as a backsplash idea. This can be transferred to countertops to bring a bolder visual style into the space.
Now, this shift doesn't necessarily mean that everyone wants tile countertops again. In fact, there are a lot of people who prefer high-value surfaces like granite, marble, and quartz. However, even if tile countertops aren't destined to reclaim their former crown, the new styles and designs are worth considering if you're looking to bring some character to your kitchen or bathroom.