This Familiar, Once-Dated Countertop Material Has A Completely Different Look Now

If there is one material that seemed destined to remain in the "Dated Countertops" bin forever, it would be tile. This was the go-to material for kitchen countertops from the early 1900s toward the end of the century. The grout lines were tight, the tiles were colorful, and there seemed to be no end to the patterns one could make. While this style faded away by the early 2000s in favor of more seamless materials like granite and quartz, tile is still pretty common today, with a completely different look from the old-school countertops we're all familiar with.

While tile has always been a relatively affordable and adaptable material, one of the main reasons it went out of fashion was because of the grout lines. Dust, food bits, grime, bacteria, and stains could easily collect in these channels between the tiles, which made for difficult cleaning and potentially unsanitary surfaces. In fact, people dislike grout lines so much that having these kinds of countertops can lower a home's value.

Thankfully, grout technology has improved immensely over the years. Modern grout for tile countertops now comes with built-in stain resistance and antimicrobial properties that make it far easier to care for. But it's not just the grout that's changed. The types of tiles people are using for their countertops are drastically different from those used over the last century.